Yellow Ribbon Fund's 20th Anniversary Gala: A Roaring Twenties Celebration of Military Families

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund is proud to announce its 20th Anniversary Celebration Gala, set to take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at The Boca Raton, located at 501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432.Since its inception in 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund has provided critical support to over 40,000 military families, including 2,700 veterans and 2,000 caregivers annually, offering essential services such as housing, transportation, and day-to-day life support."This year's Gatsby-themed 20th Anniversary Gala highlights Yellow Ribbon Fund's remarkable impact on over 40,000 military families. It's a powerful reminder of the achievements possible when our community unites with generosity, engagement, and camaraderie to support those who have sacrificed so much,” said Yellow Ribbon Fund Executive Director Gina Harrow.The evening promises an unforgettable experience, blending elegance, inspiration, and celebration to honor two decades of impact and resilience. This marks the second year the gala will be hosted in Boca Raton, having doubled in size and capacity. Last year, the gala raised close to $500,000 to support families throughout South Florida, and the organization continues to remain dedicated to assisting those in need.The celebration begins at 6:00 PM, led by Emcee Sean Spicer. It features an elegant soirée with a cocktail reception, a formal color guard presentation, a fabulous silent and live auction, dinner, an inspiring keynote address by Captain Ben Harrow, and dancing with live music and entertainment throughout the evening.Sponsorship packages begin at $1,500 and extend to $100,000, offering organizations meaningful ways to demonstrate their commitment to our service members and their loved ones. Tables of ten start at $5,000, providing a perfect opportunity to gather colleagues, friends, and family while honoring our military community. Individual tickets start at $500.00 and can be purchased online by visiting the gala event page. For those unable to attend but want to join the mission of serving those who have served, we welcome donations and in-kind gifts for our auction. To contribute or donate an auction item, please visit our website or go directly to the gala event page.To learn more about Yellow Ribbon Fund, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or X, or visit us at www.yellowribbonfund.org About Yellow Ribbon FundSince 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, has been committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, along with their caregivers and families, from all branches of the U.S. Military. YRF provides essential programs that address the unique challenges these heroes and their families face following unexpected medical crises. Through our Crossroads Program, we offer no-cost accommodations and transportation while loved ones receive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Our Keystone Program, with 11 chapters nationwide, supports families returning home with life skills training, peer support, mental health access, and more.Yellow Ribbon Fund has proudly served over 40,000 service members and continues to assist more than 2,700 individuals annually. With a 90% program ratio, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our mission of Keeping Military Families Together. Your support helps ensure that our nation’s disabled veterans, their caregivers, and families receive the ongoing care they need on their journey of recovery.

