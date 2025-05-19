Yellow Ribbon Fund Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Record-Breaking Gala, Raising $630,000 for U.S. Military Families

L to R- Biller Slater, Ben Harrow, and Mike Morris L to R- Gina Harrow and Zoe Lanham L to R- Adam Shepherd, Gina Harrow, Sean Spicer and Jesse Shepherd

Over 300 attendees gathered at The Boca Raton to mark two decades of supporting veterans and their families

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF) celebrated its 20th Anniversary Gala at The Boca Raton on February 20, raising a record-breaking $630,000 in donations from over 300 attendees. The event featured a Gatsby-inspired theme hosted by Emcee Sean Spicer, which included dinner, auctions, live entertainment, and a keynote speech by Captain Ben Harrow.YRF is a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, their caregivers, and families from every branch of the U.S. Military. Since its inception in 2005, the organization has provided essential support to over 40,000 military families, including 2,700 veterans and 2,000 caregivers annually, providing housing, transportation, and day-to-day life support."Looking back over the past 20 years, my heart fills with gratitude and immense pride for the work Yellow Ribbon Fund has accomplished. It's truly remarkable to think that what began as a small group of local business members in a room at Walter Reed has evolved into a national organization, touching the lives of over 40,000 military families. While the landscape of global conflict may have shifted, the enduring needs of our brave service members and their families remain. We are deeply honored to continue standing alongside them, filling in the gaps of care and support they deserve. They have given so much, and we are privileged to reciprocate that commitment with heartfelt dedication," said Gina Harrow, Executive Director.The 20th anniversary celebration of Yellow Ribbon Fund began with a heartfelt welcome from Gina Harrow, setting the tone for an evening dedicated to our heroes. Sean, our engaging emcee, skillfully highlighted the organization's mission and its profound impact on the community. Captain Ben Harrow's keynote speech was a powerful testament to that mission. Sharing his own story of overcoming injury, he emphasized the enduring need for Yellow Ribbon Fund's support, reminding us that the road to recovery for our injured service members is a lifelong journey.The gala unfolded as a tapestry of memorable moments. Guests enjoyed a sophisticated cocktail reception, followed by the solemn and inspiring presentation of the colors. Jessica King's stirring performance of the national anthem filled the room with emotion, and the evening culminated in an energetic celebration, with guests dancing the night away in 1920s style. We are profoundly grateful for the incredible generosity of our top-tier sponsors, who played a crucial role in the success of Yellow Ribbon Fund's 20th anniversary celebration. Our heartfelt thanks go to founder Ed Quinn, Chairman Gary Bowman, Mark and Suzanne Matan EOG Resources , Zoe Lanham, Sal and Wendy Caragliano, Genevieve Murphy, Tripp and KathyAnn Shreves, Brett and Alyson McMahon, Admiral Tom Lynch, Tom and Andrea Lynch, Amy and Alan Goldstein, Al and Joni Goldberg, Ken and Arleen Grossman, Bob and Marcy Haupt, Jack and Jacqui Maloney, and A1A Limo. Their support was essential in making this milestone event a resounding success.Next year’s Annual Gala, inspired by the enchanting theme of A Midsummer Night's Dream, is set for Friday, February 27, 2026, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton. To learn more about Yellow Ribbon Fund, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or X, or visit us at www.yellowribbonfund.org About Yellow Ribbon FundSince 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, has been committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, along with their caregivers and families, from all branches of the U.S. Military. YRF provides essential programs that address the unique challenges these heroes and their families face following unexpected medical crises. Through our Crossroads Program, we offer no-cost accommodations and transportation while loved ones receive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Our Keystone Program, with 11 chapters nationwide, supports families returning home with life skills training, peer support, mental health access, and more.Yellow Ribbon Fund has proudly served over 40,000 service members and continues to assist more than 2,700 individuals annually. With a 90% program ratio, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our mission of Keeping Military Families Together. Your support helps ensure that our nation’s disabled veterans, their caregivers, and families receive the ongoing care they need on their journey of recovery.

