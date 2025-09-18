Florida’s Most Unique Halloween Experience Returns: BK Adventure’s Haunted Bioluminescence Kayak Tour 2025
This Halloween season, step beyond haunted houses and ghost walks into something truly extraordinary.
This year’s tours run on October 24–25 and October 31–November 1, giving travelers and locals alike the chance to paddle through glowing blue waters while listening to chilling tales of haunted lighthouses, shipwreck legends, and mysterious coastlines.
A Rare Combination of Nature and Halloween
While haunted houses and ghost walks abound in Florida, BK Adventure’s tour blends the supernatural with a natural wonder rarely seen elsewhere in the world. Guests glide in clear kayaks across the Indian River Lagoon as bioluminescent dinoflagellates light up each paddle stroke and translucent comb jellies glow like lanterns in the palm of your hand.
Family-Friendly Thrills
The Haunted Bioluminescence Kayak Tour is designed for ages 5 and up. The ghost stories are atmospheric but not overly frightening, making the event ideal for families, couples, and adventurous travelers looking for things to do near Orlando, Cocoa Beach, and the Florida Space Coast.
What: Haunted Bioluminescence Kayak Experience
When: October 24–25 & October 31–November 1, 2025
Where: Kiwanis Island Park, near Cocoa Beach (just 40 minutes from Orlando)
Price: $89 per person
Booking: Direct Link
Why It’s Selling Out Fast
Exclusive to the Space Coast: One of Florida’s most unique Halloween experiences.
A natural light show: Dinoflagellates and comb jellies create the eerie glow.
Limited dates: Only four nights in October and early November.
About BK Adventure
BK Adventure is Florida’s leading bioluminescence tour company, offering clear kayak, rafting, and eco-friendly night tours along the Indian River Lagoon. With launch sites near Cocoa Beach, Titusville, and Orlando, BK Adventure has introduced thousands of visitors to the natural magic of Florida’s glowing waters for over a decade.
