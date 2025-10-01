Recognizing Leadership that Shapes the Future of Global Finance

AB CarVal’s Jody Gunderson to Be Honored at 100 Women in Finance’s New York Gala, a Premier Fundraising Event Supporting the Organization’s Mission and Programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF), a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing women at every career stage in the finance industry, announces that Jody Gunderson, Managing Principal at AB CarVal , will be recognized with the 2025 Americas Industry Leadership Award at the organization’s 24th Annual New York Gala on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street.This award honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the finance industry and has been a dedicated advocate for women’s advancement. Gunderson’s contributions to global investing, her decades-long career at AB CarVal, and her commitment to innovation in private credit and asset-based finance reflects the qualities 100WF seeks to highlight through this recognition.“The Industry Leadership Award is a hallmark of 100 Women in Finance’s mission to elevate those who are shaping the future of our industry,” said Rehana Farrell, CEO of 100 Women in Finance. “Jody Gunderson exemplifies the kind of strategic vision, professional excellence, and inclusive leadership that inspires the next generation of finance professionals. We are proud to recognize her as our 2025 Americas Industry Leadership Award recipient.”“I am honored to receive the 100 Women in Finance Americas Industry Leadership Award. This recognition is truly meaningful to me because it comes from a talented and supportive community of professionals,” said Gunderson. “In my career, I have always embraced a growth mindset and have been supported and inspired by some of the best in the business. This recognition was made possible by those I’ve learned from and worked with along the way and is a catalyst for my continued commitment to helping others find success in the industry.”Gunderson is a member of the Executive Committee at AB CarVal and directs the firm’s investment strategy in asset-based finance, including U.S. loan portfolios and energy transition initiatives. She was recently recognized with the 2025 Trailblazer Intelligence Award from With Intelligence Women’s Summits, underscoring her role as a forward-thinking leader committed to advancing women’s influence and innovation in finance. As board chair of the MFA (Managed Funds Association), which represents the global alternative asset management industry, she helps guide industry priorities and advocacy, reinforcing her commitment to fostering a forward-looking finance sector. An advocate for mentoring and championing women in finance careers, Gunderson has been instrumental in leading AB CarVal’s long-standing relationships with Rock the Street, Wall Street and Girls Who Invest. She also launched the firm’s women’s forum in 2014 to nurture a culture of belonging and inclusion. Prior to joining AB CarVal in 1994, she worked in financial services at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a B.S. in Business from the University of Minnesota and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).The New York Gala is one of 100 Women in Finance’s premier fundraising events benefiting the 100 Women in Finance Foundation. Proceeds support the organization’s proprietary programs and initiatives that advance its mission to empower women across the finance industry.100 Women in Finance extends special thanks to the 2025 New York Gala Gold Sponsors, Citadel and Morgan Stanley, and to the Silver Sponsors, AB CarVal, CIBC, Deltroit Asset Management (UK) LLP, Hudson River Trading, Point 72, Renaissance Technologies LLC, Rockcreek, and Tower Research Capital LLC. Their generous support plays a vital role in advancing our mission to empower women in finance at every stage of their career.For event details or sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://fundraisers.100women.org/new-york/ About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization’s membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. Guided by Vision 30/40, 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women.org to learn more.# # #

