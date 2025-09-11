Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,177 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, September 11, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 11, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11: 05 A.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer and Pledge was dispensed with for the day.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 310     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 313     Human Services

                   

HB 1251   Professional Licensure

HB 1851   Health

HB 1857   Communications And Technology

HB 1858   State Government

 

SB 381      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 160

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, September 12, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Thursday, September 11, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more