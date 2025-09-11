Daily Session Report for Thursday, September 11, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 11, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 11: 05 A.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer and Pledge was dispensed with for the day.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 310 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 313 Human Services
HB 1251 Professional Licensure
HB 1851 Health
HB 1857 Communications And Technology
HB 1858 State Government
SB 381 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Friday, September 12, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
