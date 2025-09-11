Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Supports Mayer & Murphy’s Nominations to NLRB

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announces its support of President Donald J. Trump’s nominations to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On July 17, 2025, President Trump announced the nominations of Scott Mayer, Chief Labor Counsel at Boeing, and James Murphy, a former career official with the NLRB, to serve as Board members. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“A fully staffed and functional NLRB is vital to the stability of America’s workforce and, by extension, to small businesses. The nominations of Scott Mayer and James Murphy represent an important step toward restoring balance and predictability in federal labor policy. Each of these nominees is well-qualified, experienced, and committed to ensuring fair treatment for workers and employers alike, helping ensure that collective bargaining disputes will be adjudicated fairly and that unfair labor practices are prosecuted consistently. Their confirmation will provide small businesses and their employees with the clarity and confidence they need to grow, hire, and compete in today’s rapidly changing economy.”Scott Mayer, Chief Labor Counsel at The Boeing Corporation, oversees labor relations and compliance matters and has worked extensively in arbitration, collective bargaining, and conflict resolution, with earlier leadership roles at MGM Resorts and Aramark. He holds a J.D. from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Labor and Industrial Relations from Cornell University. James Murphy joined the NLRB as a student law clerk in 1974 and has since served as staff counsel and supervisor for several Board members; in 2017, he was appointed chief counsel to Chairman Marvin Kaplan.Javier continued by saying:“For too long, Main Street businesses have struggled under the uncertainty of labor policies that swing dramatically from one administration to the next. These nominations are an opportunity to reestablish stability and fairness, which is exactly what America’s entrepreneurs need to thrive. I urge the Senate to act quickly to confirm these nominees so the NLRB can carry out its mission effectively, free from unnecessary delay.”The USHBC remains committed to working with policymakers on a bipartisan basis to ensure America’s labor policies support workplace fairness, labor productivity, and economic growth for small businesses across the country.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

