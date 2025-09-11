AI clears the path: Ending permit delays for builders and communities

Jacksonville, Florida City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiftbuild.ai , a technology company that develops AI-powered solutions to streamline government permitting and compliance processes, announced that its AI-powered SwiftGov platform is being used in the City of Jacksonville’s new Express Lane Permitting pilot project. It’s a forward-looking initiative designed to accelerate economic development by cutting red tape and speeding up project approvals.For decades, builders and developers have struggled with lengthy, unpredictable permitting cycles that stalled projects, increased costs and discouraged investment. Jacksonville is tackling that challenge head-on by integrating Swiftbuild.ai’s advanced technology into its permitting process. The platform uses artificial intelligence to read site and building plans, flag compliance issues and deliver results to city staff for fast, accurate verification.The goal: move projects from plan to approval in weeks instead of months.“Permitting has always been a bottleneck for growth. With SwiftGov, we’re unlocking new levels of efficiency, accuracy and transparency that empower Jacksonville to be a true hub for business expansion and innovation,” said Sabrina Dugan, co-founder and managing partner of Swiftbuild.ai. “This is more than a technology pilot. It’s a catalyst for economic development.”The Jacksonville pilot builds on Swiftbuild.ai’s proven results across Florida:• Hernando County: Over 800 housing permits processed; single-family home reviews cut from 30 days to 2 days, a 93% reduction.• City of Titusville: AI reviews cover single-family and commercial projects, with some zoning reviews completed in under an hour.• Walton County: Standardized reviews create predictable timelines, reduce resubmittals and streamline collaboration between governments and builders.By shortening review cycles and reducing errors, Swiftbuild.ai helps governments save money, builders avoid costly redesigns and communities see new housing and commercial projects completed faster. For Jacksonville, the impact extends beyond permitting; it strengthens the city’s competitive edge, supports small businesses and attracts new development.“Jacksonville is showing how governments can reimagine permitting to drive real economic impact,” Dugan added. “When approvals happen faster, communities grow stronger.”About Swiftbuild.aiSwiftbuild.ai is transforming the future of community development through innovative, AI-powered technology solutions. The company partners with governments, developers and builders to streamline permitting, accelerate project timelines and reduce costs, with the ultimate goal of lowering housing costs and making affordable homes more accessible. Its flagship SwiftGov platform automates compliance checks, improves efficiency and empowers municipalities to better serve their communities. By embracing innovation with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability, Swiftbuild.ai is helping build stronger, more accessible communities where everyone can thrive.###

