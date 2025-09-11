The DREAMER Path Becomes #1 Bestseller, Guiding Readers Back to Themselves

"The DREAMER Path: A Journey to Rest, Renewal, and Your Authentic Self" by Susan Bruck Author Susan Bruck

Susan Bruck’s #1 international bestseller, The DREAMER Path invites readers to slow down, listen deeply, and reconnect with their inner wisdom

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ The DREAMER Path: A Journey to Rest, Renewal, and Your Authentic Self ” by Susan Bruck achieved #1 international bestseller status within hours of its release on August 22, 2025.Part memoir and part spiritual guide, the book offers readers a clear framework for reconnecting with themselves through seven structured encouragements focused on rest, renewal, and personal transformation. It combines reflective storytelling with creative practices designed to help readers slow down, explore their inner voice, and rediscover their authentic selves.The DREAMER Path organizes its teachings around seven invitations, which serve as quiet sanctuaries for self-reflection. Through the welcome to dream, rest, root, and more, readers are guided to reconnect with themselves—and something larger than themselves. Her personal journey shaped much of the book’s content. Through her own writing, Bruck began to recognize the stories she had absorbed from her family, society, and others — narratives that were never truly her own — and reflects:“Writing didn’t just help me tell my story—it helped me recognize the stories that weren’t mine to carry and the ways I’d shaped myself to be accepted. That’s when I began learning to notice and name my fawning responses — and gently reclaim my true voice.”Creating spaces for rest and healing is central to Bruck’s work, both within the book and beyond. “Creating sacred space has become an important part of my life. I love creating spaces where people can rest and dream. I love being in those spaces, too — where we can all rest, heal, and grow into our truest selves.” This philosophy is reflected not only in The DREAMER Path but also in Bruck’s workshops and gatherings, such as Nap-Ins, where she provides environments designed to foster renewal, self-expression, and personal transformation.Susan Bruck is a former attorney and longtime Waldorf early childhood teacher turned guide for sensitive, soulful dreamers. She is the founder of the Beautiful Dreamer Society and creator of the DREAMER Path, an approach that integrates rhythm, ritual, and creative practices to support personal renewal. She facilitates Harmony of Creation workshops and Nap-Ins, spaces designed for restorative rest and intuitive expression.Bruck is also the author of two earlier books: Beyond the Land of Dreams: Beryl’s Awakening and Wondra’s Alphabet Adventure. Her upcoming Dreamer’s Path Oracle Deck, featuring her original artwork, will be released in early 2026.The DREAMER Path: A Journey to Rest, Renewal, and Your Authentic Self is available now in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.Learn More About Susan: https://susanbruck.substack.com Contact for Media or Interviews: susan@susanbruck.com

