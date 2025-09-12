TikTok star Shimano's next single, a Gen Z love song called 'Lonely Star,' to release on September 12, 2025

The digital single based on the good and bad of social media will be available on YouTube music and other platforms

SETAGAYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter “shimamo” has announced that her newest single, “Lonely Star,” will be released along with a music video on September 12, 2025. With a voice that has been described as “unprecedented,” shimamo has garnered popularity primarily on TikTok and other platforms, accumulating over 2.5 million followers across all social media accounts, mostly consisting of a Gen Z audience both in Japan and all over the world. The cover was designed by Rari Utsusemi, an artist who is active in the field of contemporary illustrations.

Her latest song, “Lonely Star,” explores the unstable emotional state between love and loneliness. The lyrics touch on the discomfort related to “sham” relationships and uncertain, unclear love in a straightforward and heartfelt way.

Behind the catchy phrases lie sarcasm and irony that pierce the heart and touch the listener, creating a moving pop number. The song is based on the good and bad sides of the world of social media, and is delivered with a unique voice and rock arrangement.

About shimamo

An all-around singer-songwriter from Miyagi Prefecture, shimamo writes, composes, and arranges all her own songs, expressing her unique blend of subtlety and power with just her voice. She has accumulated over 2.5 million followers across all social media accounts, especially among Gen Z in Japan and abroad. Gaining her following mostly through social media, she has been described as an “unprecedented” talent who continues to deliver songs that deeply move the listener.

Her representative single “YOU” has been viewed over 600 million times on TikTok.

“TikTok Spotlight Audition” Winner

「Billboard TikTok Yearly Ranking 2019」#2

