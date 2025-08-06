Coworks CEO says employers should consider coworking spaces

Meeting rooms are highly available at coworking spaces

The market is talking, and it’s saying something simple: the old lease-it-and-they-will-come model is broken. That's where coworking and flex comes in.

Coworking operators and hybrid office owners solved that riddle years ago by baking hospitality, technology, and community into every square foot.” — DeShawn Brown

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- You can almost hear the creak of empty office chairs.In the first quarter of 2024, U.S. office vacancy shattered a 40-year record at 19.8%. And it kept climbing past the 20% line a few months later. (CRE Daily, Facilities Dive) Meanwhile, nearly one-third of all paid workdays in June 2025 still happened somewhere other than a company HQ, despite a chorus of return-to-office (RTO) edicts. (Business Insider)The market is talking, and it’s saying something simple: the old lease-it-and-they-will-come model is broken.The numbers speak louder than mandatesVacancy isn’t the only data point flashing red. Office building sale prices fell 11 percent in 2024 and are expected to keep sliding through 2025. (Business Insider) Yet demand for premium, experience-rich space is outpacing supply, with just 6 percent of Class A buildings capturing a quarter of all leasing. (The Wall Street Journal) It’s a paradox: the square footage exists, but employees want better. Not more space. Coworking operators and hybrid office owners solved that riddle years ago by baking hospitality, technology, and community into every square foot.Flexibility trims the fat from your P

