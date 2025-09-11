InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Accessible Flush Button System for Toilets

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jorge J. of Wildwood, NJ is the creator of EZ Water, a modified toilet system designed to improve accessibility and convenience by integrating flush buttons directly into the front and/or sides of the toilet bowl exterior. Unlike conventional toilets, which typically place the flush handle on the tank, EZ Water positions one to three flush buttons within simple arm’s reach near the seat. This allows users to activate the flush without awkward twisting or straining.This design provides an inclusive solution for individuals with limited mobility, dexterity, or range of motion. People are able to maintain independence and privacy in restroom use. By placing the flush mechanism within natural reach zones, EZ Water eliminates the need for assistance, reduces discomfort, and enhances usability in both residential and commercial restroom environments.The system is compatible with a wide range of toilet installations and is suitable for homes, healthcare facilities, businesses, and other public settings seeking to improve accessibility.• Integrated Flush Buttons: Positioned on the front and/or sides of the toilet bowl exterior for easy access.• Accessibility-Oriented Design: Allows individuals with limited range of motion or strength to flush independently.• Ergonomic Operation: Eliminates awkward body twisting required by traditional flush handles.• Versatile Applications: Suitable for residential, commercial, and institutional installations, including hospitals and eldercare facilities.• Enhanced Dignity and Independence: Provides a more comfortable, private, and user-friendly restroom experience.EZ Water is significant advancement in restroom accessibility that combines ergonomic design with universal usability. This innovation supports independent living and improves the overall user experience for a wide range of individuals.Jorge filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his EZ Water product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in EZ Water can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.