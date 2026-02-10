InventionHome® Inventor Creates Wireless-Enabled Digital Wristwatch As a Standalone Media and Information Interface

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alisha B. of New York, NY is the creator of the Light Up Digital Watch, a modified smartwatch platform that functions as a compact, wrist-mounted information and media interface. The device integrates wireless communication, audio-visual playback, and customizable display features into a single wearable system that can operate independently or in coordination with external devices such as a smartphone.Conventional wristwatches are typically limited to timekeeping, while many smartwatches require continuous pairing with a smartphone to access advanced features. This dependency can restrict usability, accessibility, and functionality when a paired device is unavailable. Additionally, many wearable devices prioritize notifications over direct content interaction, limiting their usefulness as standalone information displays.Light Up Digital Watch addresses these limitations through an integrated electronic architecture that supports direct reception and playback of remote audio and video signals. The device is housed within a wrist-mounted enclosure containing a display screen, processor, memory, power source, speaker, and microphone. Together, these components enable the watch to function as a self-contained digital interface capable of displaying time, media, and other information directly on the watch face.The illuminated display screen allows users to view content at a glance, while wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enables communication with smartphones, broadcast sources, or network-based services. Through these connections, the watch can receive and play audio and video content such as television feeds, radio broadcasts, or streamed media. The inclusion of onboard audio components supports two-way interaction and hands-free operation where applicable.The adjustable wristband is designed to secure the device comfortably during extended wear and features a reversible construction that allows for visual customization using different materials or images. The platform is intended to be adaptable across multiple form factors, with variations in size and style to accommodate different user preferences and use cases.Key features and benefits include:• Standalone Smartwatch Architecture: Integrated processor, memory, and power source allow independent operation without continuous smartphone pairing.• Illuminated Digital Display: Provides a clear, customizable screen for timekeeping, media playback, and information display.• Customizable Wristband Design: Adjustable, reversible band supports comfort, secure fit, and aesthetic personalization.• Compact Media Interface: Enables access to television, radio, and other content formats directly from the wrist.The Light Up Digital Watch offers an expanded approach to wearable technology by combining timekeeping, wireless communication, and media interaction within a single wrist-mounted device. The design emphasizes accessibility, adaptability, and direct information access while minimizing dependence on external hardware.Alisha was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Light Up Digital Watch product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Light Up Digital Watch can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

