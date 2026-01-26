InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Wheel Protection Shield to Improve Precision and Safety During Tire Cleaning

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brett K. of Bessemer City, NC is the creator of the Shield for Cleaning Vehicle Tires, a wheel protection device developed to reduce unintended contact between vehicle wheels and chemical sprays applied during tire cleaning and detailing procedures. The shield is intended for use in automotive maintenance environments where soaps, degreasers, and tire shine products are applied directly to tires and overspray poses a risk to wheel finishes.During routine vehicle washing and detailing, liquid cleaners and aerosol sprays can unintentionally contact rims and cause residue buildup, dulling, or damage to chrome, aluminum, or painted surfaces. Existing protective shields often suffer from misalignment, limited stability, or awkward handling features that reduce precision and consistency. In addition, shields constructed from brittle or inflexible materials may crack, warp, or fail after repeated use.Shield for Cleaning Vehicle Tires addresses these issues through a flat, circular protective body designed to fully cover the wheel face while leaving the tire exposed for cleaning. The shield includes a first side, a second side, and a surrounding sidewall, with the first and second sides arranged in parallel to maintain a low-profile geometry. This flat configuration allows the shield to remain stable when placed against the wheel or temporarily set on the ground.An integrated handle system is formed directly within the body of the shield and includes two symmetrical finger openings positioned equidistant from the center point. This balanced layout enables users to center the shield accurately over the wheel and maintain control during spraying without the need for bulky external handles. The low-profile design reduces interference when working around or beneath a vehicle and minimizes the risk of accidental displacement.The shield is constructed from a durable material selected to withstand repeated exposure to cleaning chemicals and physical contact. Its structural rigidity and flat profile allow it to remain intact if inadvertently placed on the ground, helping to prevent damage to the shield, tires, or wheels during use.Key features and benefits include:• Wheel Surface Protection: Shields tire rims from soaps, degreasers, and tire shine sprays during cleaning and detailing operations.• Improved Alignment and Control: Dual, symmetrically positioned finger openings allow precise centering and stable handling.• Low-Profile, Flat Construction: Parallel surfaces and flat geometry improve stability and reduce interference during use.• Reduced Risk of Finish Damage: Helps prevent residue buildup and surface dulling on chrome, aluminum, and painted wheels.Shield for Cleaning Vehicle Tires provides a practical, durability-focused solution for protecting wheel finishes during tire maintenance.Brett filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Shield for Cleaning Vehicle Tires. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Shield for Cleaning Vehicle Tires can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

