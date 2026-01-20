InventionHome® Inventor Creates Portable Child Booster Seat for Safer and More Comfortable Use on Bleacher Seating

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert K. of Claremore, OK is the creator of the Tiny Tot Bleacher Booster, a portable, multifunctional child seating system engineered to address safety, comfort, and visibility challenges associated with bleacher-style seating at sporting events and outdoor venues. The device is designed for young children and integrates seating support, restraint, environmental protection, and transport into a single compact system.Bleacher seating presents several challenges for families with young children. Flat bench surfaces can obstruct a child’s view, leading to restlessness and disengagement. Hard, hot, or cold bench materials may cause discomfort during extended events, while the absence of back support or restraints increases the risk of slipping or falling. Additionally, parents are often required to carry multiple items, including bags and children, without a dedicated seating solution that is both portable and secure.Tiny Tot Bleacher Booster addresses these issues through a foldable booster seat that deploys from a backpack-style carrier into a structured, elevated seating platform. The seat unfolds into a breathable mesh configuration that promotes airflow and reduces heat buildup while providing stable support. Non-slip rubber clamps located at the base of the unit secure the seat to the bleacher bench to help prevent lateral movement during use. It reclines from to a 90-degree angle that allows the child to maintain comfort.The seating system includes an adjustable child safety harness designed to help keep the child properly positioned, along with padded armrests and a padded backrest to improve comfort during extended seating periods. A retractable umbrella is integrated into the design to provide protection from direct sunlight or light rain.For transport, the entire unit folds into a compact, lightweight backpack with shoulder straps. The transparent backpack enclosure allows for visual confirmation of contents and simplifies storage. The backpack design is reversible, allowing caregivers to carry the unit on the front or back, and enables hands-free mobility while managing other items or supervising children.This invention is intended to improve the overall experience of attending outdoor events with young children while addressing safety and comfort concerns associated with traditional bleacher seating. Key features and benefits include:• Bleacher-Compatible Booster Seat: Designed specifically for use with stadium and event bleacher benches to provide elevated child seating.• Non-Slip Bench Attachment: Rubber clamps secure the seat to the bleacher surface to eliminate movement and maximize stability.• Integrated Child Safety Harness: An adjustable harness helps maintain proper positioning and reduces the risk of slipping or falling.• Padded Armrests and Back Support: Enhances ergonomic comfort compared to bare bench seating.• Backpack-Integrated Portability: Folds into a compact backpack form for hands-free transport and convenient storage.Tiny Tot Bleacher Booster is a simple, convenient, and effective solution for child seating in bleacher environments that combines structural support, safety features, environmental protection, and portability. The design is intended to improve visibility, comfort, and security for young children while reducing logistical challenges for caregivers during outdoor events.Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Tiny Tot Bleacher Booster product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Tiny Tot Bleacher Booster can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

