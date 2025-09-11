JUNK.COM STEPS UP TO SUPPORT BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOE DRIVE WITH NEIGHBORS 4 NEIGHBORS AND IN JACOB’S SHOES

Reoshard Donald, Junk.com Driver, and Maddy Chusid, Executive Director of In Jacob's Shoes, celebrate the success of the Step Into School shoe drive. Junk.com provided pick-up and delivery support to help get thousands of donated shoes to kids in need.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As South Florida families prepared to head back to school, Junk.com in Miami lent its trucks, teams, and time to support the “Step Into School” community shoe drive, led by Neighbors 4 Neighbors in partnership with In Jacob’s Shoes.

The drive brought together a coalition of local partners, including T-Mobile, City National Bank, CBS Miami, and CW 33, with one shared mission: ensuring kids across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have the footwear they need to start the school year with confidence.

Community members brought new and gently used shoes to participating T-Mobile stores and City National Bank branches throughout South Florida. Junk.com’s team handled the pickup and delivery of donations to In Jacob’s Shoes, where every pair will be cleaned, refurbished if necessary, and distributed to families in need.

“Shoes can be a big-ticket item that many families struggle to afford, especially with kids growing so quickly,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “At Junk.com, we’re about more than hauling things away—we’re about helping communities thrive. Being part of this effort means we’re helping put shoes directly onto the feet of kids who need them most.”

By providing critical logistics support—picking up and delivering donations—Junk.com helped to ensure the drive’s success and maximized its impact.

The “Step Into School” campaign ran throughout the back-to-school season, with thousands of pairs of shoes collected and distributed.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is one of the nation’s fastest-growing junk removal companies, offering reliable, eco-friendly removal services in more than 20 markets nationwide. With a commitment to sustainability, community giving, and exceptional customer service, Junk.com helps customers clear out the clutter while giving back through initiatives like community clean-ups, Touch-a-Truck events, Shoes for Schools, food drives, and local nonprofit partnerships. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

