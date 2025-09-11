Cavelo to Showcase Channel Growth Strategy and Host Book Signing with Industry Pioneer Eldon Sprickerhoff at MSP Summit

Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo James Mignacca - CEO at Cavelo Eldon Sprickerhoff

Cavelo Leadership Will Highlight the Company’s Partner-first Approach, Feature Executive Insights on MSP Panel and Host Book Signing at Booth #703

Cavelo was built with MSPs and MSSPs in mind, so events like the MSP Summit are invaluable opportunities to engage with the partners we serve.” — Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavelo , a leader in data security posture management (DSPM) for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the upcoming MSP Summit , brought to you by Channel Partners Conference & Expo Featuring MSP 501. The event takes place September 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida and brings together the industry’s top managed service providers, managed security service providers, and technology innovators.At Booth #703, Cavelo will highlight how its platform empowers MSPs and MSSPs to deliver advanced data protection and security posture services to their customers. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Cavelo CEO James Mignacca, Channel Chief Larry Meador, and Eldon Sprickerhoff, as well as learn more about the company’s expanding partner program.James Mignacca will join the panel discussion “IT Vendors & MSPs: How to Partner Up and Cash In on Services Boom”, offering insights into how MSPs can scale services and revenue opportunities through effective vendor partnerships."Cavelo was built with MSPs and MSSPs in mind, so events like the MSP Summit are invaluable opportunities to engage with the partners we serve,” said Meador. “We’re excited to showcase how our platform helps partners strengthen their customers’ security posture while opening new revenue streams and look forward to connecting with industry peers, building new relationships, and sharing our partner-first vision."Special Book Signing with Eldon SprickerhoffCavelo will host a book signing with Eldon Sprickerhoff, author, co-founder of eSentire and pioneer of managed detection and response (MDR), at Booth #703. Complimentary copies will be available during dedicated signing hours:• September 16 | 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM ET• September 17 | 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM ET“As one of the early pioneers in managed detection and response, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the MSP and MSSP community for decades and witnessing firsthand how this ecosystem has evolved,” said Sprickerhoff. “The innovation and resilience of this community continues to inspire me, and I’m genuinely pleased to reconnect with so many peers and practitioners at this year’s MSP Summit. I look forward to sharing stories, exchanging ideas, and celebrating the important role MSPs and MSSPs play in advancing cybersecurity."Cavelo invites MSP and MSSP leaders to stop by Booth #703 to meet the team, learn about its partner program, and take home a signed copy of Eldon’s book.About CaveloCavelo helps MSPs and MSSPs deliver data security posture management (DSPM) services to their customers. Its agent-based platform provides complete visibility of sensitive data, continuous risk assessment and actionable insights that enable MSPs to strengthen security postures, meet compliance mandates, and drive new revenue streams. Built for channel scalability, Cavelo empowers partners to deliver value-added services that address today’s most pressing security challenges. Learn more at www.cavelo.com

