Cybersecurity Trailblazer Eldon Sprickerhoff Joins ShadowHQ as Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShadowHQ , a leader in cyber incident preparedness and response, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity pioneer Eldon Sprickerhoff as Strategic Advisor, effective immediately.Sprickerhoff, co-founder and former Chief Innovation Officer at eSentire, brings decades of cybersecurity leadership and incident response expertise to the role. Widely recognized for redefining proactive threat detection and response at scale, Eldon’s guidance will help shape ShadowHQ’s platform development, accelerate adoption among enterprise customers and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and drive innovation to meet modern incident readiness demands."Cybersecurity leaders can no longer afford to think of incident response as a post-breach activity," said Sprickerhoff. "Today’s threats demand a readiness-first approach that unifies internal and external stakeholders, provides secure, out-of-band collaboration, and enables rapid decision-making under pressure. I’m excited to support ShadowHQ as they pioneer a new standard for cyber crisis response—one that businesses can rely on when seconds count."Eldon’s appointment comes at a critical time for organizations rethinking their preparedness strategies amid a rising tide of ransomware, data breaches, and supply chain attacks. His experience will support ShadowHQ’s mission to equip organizations with a modern, proactive, and resilient response framework.“This appointment signals a major step forward, not just for ShadowHQ, but for the industry,” said Nick Scozzaro, Co-founder and CEO of ShadowHQ. “Eldon has helped build one of the most respected cybersecurity companies in North America and understands what it takes to deliver outcomes when incidents occur. His strategic insight will be instrumental as we scale ShadowHQ to support rapid adoption by customers and partners alike.”Unlike traditional response tools that focus solely on post-incident actions, ShadowHQ offers organizations a secure, out-of-band environment to bring together cross-functional stakeholders, execute crisis playbooks, and maintain business continuity. Eldon’s advisory role will help ShadowHQ further evolve its platform to support this new era of response readiness.Organizations looking to enhance cyber crisis response can learn more and book a personalized demo by visiting: https://www.shadowhq.io/book-a-demo/ About ShadowHQShadowHQ is an award-winning cyber incident response and cyber crisis management platform designed to help organizations navigate any crisis with confidence. With its secure, out-of-band virtual bunker, ShadowHQ provides businesses with the tools they need to plan, coordinate, and execute a seamless cyber crisis response. From real-time communication to incident tracking and automated playbook execution, ShadowHQ ensures teams are visible, in control, and ready to respond to any cyber crisis. For more information, visit www.shadowhq.io Media Contact:Mandy Bachus (for ShadowHQ)media@shadowhq.com

