Cavelo Launches Automated Configuration Management to Help MSSPs Support Security, Compliance, and Client Maturity

Cavelo Simplifies Configuration Oversight for MSSPs and MSPs with Scalable, Compliance-Ready Automation Built to Reduce Cyber Risk

Cavelo’s automated configuration management gives us exactly what we’ve been missing — a way to audit and execute secure baselines across our clients without the manual overhead.” — Rick Mutzel, Manager of Technology at Omega Systems

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attack surface management technology provider Cavelo Inc. today announced the release of its new Automated Configuration Management capability. Available as a standalone solution or integrated with Cavelo’s broader platform , the new feature empowers Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Managed Security Providers (MSPs) to standardize secure baselines, detect drift, and support regulatory compliance — all while helping clients progressively mature their security posture.With configuration-related missteps consistently ranking among the top causes of breaches and compliance gaps, Cavelo’s latest capability offers a proactive, low-friction way to establish, monitor, and enforce system configurations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.“Configuration management doesn’t have to be complex or chaotic,” said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. “Our new capability gives MSSPs and MSPs an easy, powerful way to maintain security standards, support compliance goals, and simplify day-to-day configuration management — whether they manage five clients or five hundred.”Cavelo’s Automated Configuration Management allows MSSPs and MSPs to build and apply multiple baseline tiers — such as beginner, intermediate, and advanced — tailored to client maturity levels. As customers evolve, MSSPs and MSPs can easily elevate them to more advanced policies, creating a clear and measurable path toward stronger security outcomes.This approach also enables providers to enforce security hygiene consistently across diverse environments, while still accommodating individual client needs.“Cavelo’s automated configuration management gives us exactly what we’ve been missing — a way to audit and execute secure baselines across our clients without the manual overhead,” said Rick Mutzel, Manager of Technology at Omega Systems. “We love that we can create our own maturity tiers and gradually move customers up the ladder, while also having fast access to compliance-aligned reports. It’s helping us deliver more value, more consistently, and with less effort.”Built-In Compliance Reporting and VisibilityTo help organizations meet frameworks like CMMC, NIST, CIS, and PCI-DSS, Cavelo offers purpose-built compliance baselines and reports. Service providers and their clients can:• Create and select configuration baselines aligned with specific regulatory frameworks.• Generate refined audit-ready reports that highlight how environments stack up against requirements.• Quickly spot gaps with easy-to-read summaries that help prioritize remediation.Safe, Low-Impact Remediation to Speed Up Time-to-ValueWhile many configuration tools surface issues, Cavelo also helps fix them. The platform offers safe, low-impact remediation capabilities that enable service practitioners to:• Apply fixes with minimal disruption with actionable steps to remediate O365 benchmarks.• Take action on “easy wins” without escalating risk.• Get automated remediation for select benchmarks, rollback and execution history with the purchase of the remediation feature.The outcome is a streamlined approach that prioritizes both security and simplicity — enabling MSSPs and MSPs to tackle misconfigurations effectively and efficiently.Additionally, Automated Configuration Management from Cavelo is:• Multitenant Ready: Allowing practitioners to centrally manage configuration baselines across all client environments.• Drift Detection Enabled: Automatically identifying and flagging deviations from secure baselines in real time.• Audit-friendly: Maintaining historical snapshots and tracking configuration changes for audit trails.“We designed this for the real-world challenges MSSPs and MSPs face every day,” said Larry Meador, Channel Chief at Cavelo. “It’s not just about fixing configurations. It’s about giving providers control, consistency, and the tools to guide their customers to better security outcomes. Our platform makes processes smoother, faster, and more aligned with how service providers actually work.”Cavelo’s Automated Configuration Management capability is the latest addition to its consolidated attack surface management platform, which helps MSSPs and MSPs reduce cyber risk through unified data discovery, access control, and risk-based vulnerability management. By combining sensitive data and asset discovery, access management, configuration oversight, and risk-based vulnerability management, Cavelo simplifies governance, accelerates compliance readiness, and strengthens security posture — all from a single platform built for operational efficiency.Cavelo’s Automated Configuration Management is available now. Security practitioners can learn more and take a self-guided product tour by visiting: www.cavelo.com/platform/configuration-management About CaveloCavelo is a trusted provider of attack surface management solutions purpose-built for the channel community. Its consolidated attack surface management platform combines sensitive data and asset discovery, access management, and risk-based vulnerability management to help MSPs, MSSPs and VARs deliver actionable insights that improve cyber resilience and drive growth. Visit www.cavelo.com to learn more.Media ContactMandy Bachus (for Cavelo)mandy.bachus@cavelo.com

