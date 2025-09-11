WVICU Receives $30,000 from Appalachian Power Foundation; CIC Match Adds $10,000

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Independent Colleges & Universities (WVICU) today announced a $30,000 contribution from the Appalachian Power (APCo) Foundation to support scholarships and student success across WVICU’s member institutions. The APCo Foundation’s $10,000 increase over last year unlocked an additional $10,000 Scholarship Challenge Grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC), bringing total new scholarship support to $40,000 for West Virginia students attending the state’s independent four-year colleges and universities.

WVICU is a statewide association that champions West Virginia’s private, nonprofit four-year colleges and universities—advocating for students, expanding access to need-based aid, and partnering with employers and community leaders to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy.

The check was presented to WVICU Executive Director Ben Beakes by Sammy Gray, Director of Government Affairs in West Virginia for Appalachian Power.

“We are grateful for the Appalachian Power Foundation’s continued—and growing—commitment to West Virginia students,” said Ben Beakes, executive director of WVICU. “This investment directly powers scholarships for students who are persisting toward a degree at our member institutions. The added CIC match means even more learners can stay on track, graduate on time, and enter West Virginia’s workforce with the skills our employers need.”

“At Appalachian Power, we believe that investing in education is investing in the future of the communities we serve,” said Sammy Gray, director of government affairs at APCo. “By increasing our support this year, we’re helping WVICU expand scholarship opportunities so more West Virginia students can complete high-quality degrees close to home and contribute to the state’s economic growth.”

As part of the CIC’s Scholarship Challenge Grant program, WVICU will dedicate the combined funds to scholarships for students with second-year status or higher at its four-year member institutions—Appalachian Bible College; Bethany College; Davis & Elkins College; University of Charleston; West Virginia Wesleyan College; and Wheeling University.

“The Council of Independent Colleges is proud to support the West Virginia Independent Colleges & Universities and its member colleges through CIC’s Scholarship Challenge Grant Program,” said Marjorie Hass, president of the Council of Independent Colleges. “The grant will provide additional scholarship aid for students of second-year status or higher at WVICU’s four-year colleges and universities.”

__________________________________________________________________________________

About WVICU

The West Virginia Independent Colleges & Universities (WVICU) is the statewide association representing West Virginia’s private, nonprofit four-year colleges and universities. WVICU promotes access and affordability, advances student success, and builds partnerships that align programs with workforce needs—helping more students earn degrees and stay in West Virginia to live and work. Learn more at wvicu.org.

About Appalachian Power

Appalachian Power has 1.1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). A subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), APCo partners with communities to support economic development, education and quality of life initiatives, all while providing safe, reliable and affordable electric service to its customers.

About the Appalachian Power Foundation

The Appalachian Power Foundation, part of the American Electric Power Foundation, awards grants within communities served by APCo. The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its operating subsidiaries, including Appalachian Power. As an independent, non-profit philanthropic organization, the Appalachian Power Foundation is funded solely through shareholder dollars.

About the Council of Independent Colleges

The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) is the major national association of nonprofit independent colleges and universities and state-based councils like WVICU. Through initiatives such as the Scholarship Challenge Grant, CIC expands access to high-impact educational opportunities and supports student success.

