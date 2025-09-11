OSCE Showcases Anti-Money Laundering and Virtual Asset Expertise at 2025 GCFFC Summit

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) actively contributed to the 2025 Annual Summit of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC), held on 10-11 September in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event brought together over 200 participants from international organizations, FIUs, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and the private sector. The senior officials, regulators, financial institutions, and international experts to discuss innovative strategies to counter money laundering, corruption, and emerging financial crime risks.

On Day One, Ralf Ernst, Deputy Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, joined the high-level panel “Navigating Uncertain Waters: Reshaping the Capacity Building in International Organizations.” He highlighted the OSCE’s unique role as a platform for knowledge exchange, peer learning, and sustained capacity building across its 57 participating States, stressing the importance of tailored technical assistance and long-term institutional partnerships.

On Day Two, Zurab Sanikidze, Senior Project Officer at the OSCE Secretariat, delivered a keynote presentation during the session on “Implementation of Novel AML and CFT Risks into National Systems.” Drawing from the OSCE’s extra-budgetary project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”, his intervention underlined how OSCE support helps participating States integrate FATF standards, risk-based supervision, and blockchain investigation techniques into their national AML/CFT frameworks.

The OSCE is a member of the GCFFC. The OSCE’s engagement at the Summit reinforced its commitment to strengthening financial integrity, combating corruption, and supporting innovative policy solutions that safeguard economies and societies against evolving financial crime threats.