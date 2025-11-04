Online election campaigns in focus at annual ODIHR event

As risks to online election campaigns increase in the digital age, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) hosted its tenth annual election seminar this week in Vienna, with a focus on election campaigns in the online environment.

“Technology has transformed how elections are run and how candidates and voters engage, bringing both opportunities and serious challenges,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Our mission is to ensure that the democratic principles underpinning electoral integrity as well as our work keep pace with innovation. This event was an excellent opportunity to share experiences and strengthen collaboration on these crucial issues.”

The event brought together election experts, representatives from OSCE participating states, election management bodies, civil society, and social media platforms to discuss best practices and innovative strategies for safeguarding the democratic process amid evolving technological challenges.

“The discussions held today underscored the importance of co-operation and informed action in safeguarding online electoral integrity. Romania’s recent experience shows that improving access to data and building shared expertise are not just desirable but essential steps,” said Voinea Mădălina, Digital Watchdog Co-ordinator at Expert Forum, a Romanian think tank. “This seminar has been a valuable forum for advancing such a collective effort as without transparent access to public data on social media, we risk falling behind threats that evolve faster than our safeguards.”

This year’s seminar focused on emerging threats in online campaigns, such as misinformation, foreign interference, and AI misuse, and building resilience by strengthening state preparedness and international cooperation. Experts exchanged insights on how to enhance legal frameworks, improve collaboration with social media platforms, and implement best practices for protecting the integrity of elections in the digital age.