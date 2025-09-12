August 2025 Housing Market Shows Steady Momentum Amid Regional Price Swings
According to the latest OneKey MLS data, the median sales price for single-family homes rose 5.3% year-over-year to $774,000.
Month-over-month comparisons revealed significant regional variation. Sullivan County led the surge with a 16.4% jump in median home prices, followed by Putnam County with an 11.3% increase. Dutchess, Nassau, and Suffolk counties also posted gains between 1.7% and 4.9%. In contrast, Westchester and Rockland counties saw price declines of 4.3% and 7.1%, respectively, suggesting a possible seasonal adjustment or buyer pushback at higher price points.
Closed sales across all property types dipped 2.8% from July, with single-family homes down 2.5%, condos down 3.4%, and co-ops down 4.1%. Inventory levels also contracted slightly, with single-family listings down 3.3% month-over-month, contributing to tighter market conditions.
Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS, commented: "While we’re seeing some cooling in transaction volume, the upward pressure on prices—especially in more affordable counties—reflects a market still driven by demand and limited inventory. Buyers are recalibrating, and sellers are adjusting expectations, but the fundamentals remain strong. The regional diversity in pricing trends underscores the importance of hyperlocal market knowledge for both consumers and professionals."
As the market continues to evolve, OneKey® MLS remains committed to providing transparent, data-driven insights to empower informed decisions.
