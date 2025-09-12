August 2025 Housing Market Shows Steady Momentum Amid Regional Price Swings

Regional Map

According to the latest OneKey MLS data, the median sales price for single-family homes rose 5.3% year-over-year to $774,000.

Buyers are recalibrating, and sellers are adjusting expectations, but the fundamentals remain strong.”
— Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLS
FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The August 2025 housing market across the OneKey® MLS regional coverage area demonstrated steady momentum, with notable month-over-month price gains in several counties despite a modest dip in overall closed sales. According to the latest data, the median sales price for single-family homes rose 5.3% year-over-year to $774,000, while the overall median price for all property types climbed 5.2% to $710,000. Days on market continued to decline, now averaging just 40 days for single-family homes, signaling sustained buyer demand.

Month-over-month comparisons revealed significant regional variation. Sullivan County led the surge with a 16.4% jump in median home prices, followed by Putnam County with an 11.3% increase. Dutchess, Nassau, and Suffolk counties also posted gains between 1.7% and 4.9%. In contrast, Westchester and Rockland counties saw price declines of 4.3% and 7.1%, respectively, suggesting a possible seasonal adjustment or buyer pushback at higher price points.
Closed sales across all property types dipped 2.8% from July, with single-family homes down 2.5%, condos down 3.4%, and co-ops down 4.1%. Inventory levels also contracted slightly, with single-family listings down 3.3% month-over-month, contributing to tighter market conditions.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS, commented: "While we’re seeing some cooling in transaction volume, the upward pressure on prices—especially in more affordable counties—reflects a market still driven by demand and limited inventory. Buyers are recalibrating, and sellers are adjusting expectations, but the fundamentals remain strong. The regional diversity in pricing trends underscores the importance of hyperlocal market knowledge for both consumers and professionals."

As the market continues to evolve, OneKey® MLS remains committed to providing transparent, data-driven insights to empower informed decisions.
For complete access to all our housing market reports and interactive tools, visit marketstats.onekeymls.com.

Tricia Chirco
OneKey MLS
+1 631-670-0710
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

August 2025 Housing Market Shows Steady Momentum Amid Regional Price Swings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tricia Chirco
OneKey MLS
+1 631-670-0710
Company/Organization
OneKey MLS
400 Broadhollow Road Suite 5
Farmingdale, New York, 11735
United States
+1 631-670-0710
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
August 2025 Housing Market Shows Steady Momentum Amid Regional Price Swings
OneKey® MLS Reports July 2025 Market Trends: Prices Climb While Sales Ease Amid Mortgage Pressures
OneKey® MLS Report Highlights Shifts in Closed Sales Amid Ongoing Inventory Constraints in New York Housing Market
View All Stories From This Author