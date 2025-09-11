Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs on MSMEs support incentives

The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) has reopened online applications for support incentives aimed at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Cooperatives across the Free State Province.

The decision to reopen the incentive application window follows high demand during the initial phase and is aligned with government's commitment to leave no one behind. The Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Mr Ketso Makume, has extended the application period by ten days. The second phase will run from 11 September to 21 September 2025.

This second window seeks to provide both financial and non-financial support to Free State businesses, enabling them to sustain operations, acquire machinery, and create much-needed job opportunities.

To apply, visit: https://client.fsdestea.kwantu.me

Online applications can only be completed using laptops or desktop computers.

Mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets are not supported by the system.

Users who registered during the previous window may log in with their existing credentials.

Applicants may not re-apply for the same incentive if they already submitted an application in the previous round; duplicate applications will be automatically rejected.

Users must complete enterprise registration forms before submitting an application. If already registered, users can link their enterprise using their ID number.

Applicants must select the correct incentive, check qualifying criteria, and prepare required documents before applying.

Multiple incentive applications are discouraged.

For enquiries, contact the following officials:

Spaza Shop Support Incentive

Ms Mohono

Cell: 082 559 7944

Small & Medium Enterprise Support Incentives

Lejweleputswa District – Ms Tshidi Maleka

Cell: 066 051 1279

Fezile Dabi – Ms Nnana Matlepe

Cell: 082 443 5613

Thabo Mofutsanyana – Ms Rosemarry Booi

Cell: 082 454 0134

Xhariep District – Mr Lungelo Stuurman

Cell: 065 802 6913

Mangaung Metro – Ms Selloane Ramabolu

Cell: 072 635 3674

Industrialisation Support

Ms Protia Nyokong

Cell: 082 828 0259

Kindly note that there is no payment required for any application. Anyone requesting payment is not a genuine DESTEA representative.

Failure to meet the qualifying criteria will result in automatic disqualification from funding consideration.

Enquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Spokesperson, Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism

Cell: 072 274 1734

