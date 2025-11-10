North West Provincial Legislature presides over debate on notice of motion and MECs in economic cluster responses to oral questions, 11 Nov
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr Desbo Mohono, will preside over Legislature House Sittings where Members of all political parties represented in the Legislature will debate on the Notice of Motion on the role of the Provincial Government in supporting and developing internal capacity for finance units in municipalities across the North West Province. MECs in the Economic Cluster, namely, MEC for Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi, and MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Bitsa Lenkopane, will also respond to oral questions sent by Members of the Provincial Legislature.
The House Sitting will be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 11 November 2025
Venue: Legislature Chamber
Time: 09h00
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.
Enquiries:
Deputy Manager: Communications and Marketing
Ms Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628
E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za
