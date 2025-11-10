Road Traffic Management Corporation on Gauteng traffic operations leading to G20 Leaders' Summit
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, (JMPD), and South Africa Police Service (SAPS) wish to inform all motorists and residents in Gauteng that a coordinated joint operation will take place on 15 November 2025, resulting in temporary road closures, lane restrictions, and intermittent disruptions across key routes.
Affected Metropolitan Areas:
City of Johannesburg Only
Affected Routes and Road Networks:
Operations will target high-security routes, including major national highways and central urban arteries.
Major National and Regional Routes:
Major Arterial and Urban Roads:
- 5th Street Maude Street Daisy Street
- Rivonia Road
- Grayston Drive Kathrine Street
- Whiteley Road
- Melrose Boulevard
- Athol Oaklands Road
- Oxford Road
- Glenhove Road
- Jan Smuts Avenue Winnie Mandela Drive Hendrick Potgieter Road
- Rand Show Road
- Nasrec Road
- Golden Highway (Nasrec)
Operation Schedule and Times:
Date: Saturday, 15 November 2025
Time Period: 09h00 - 13h00
Action: Rolling Road Closures in the City of Johannesburg
Alternative Routes Around Johannesburg
- In the Roodepoort area use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.
Within Fourways, use Main Road, Cedar Road and Witkoppen Road
- Within Sandton/Rosebank/Parktown, use side streets parallel to Jan Smuts, Oxford, or Rivonia Road, such as Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, 11th Avenue,
In southern Johannesburg, Riverlea, Nasrec and Ormonde View, use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines) Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and consider alternative routes where possible. These measures are essential to enhance public safety, enforce traffic compliance, and support ongoing traffic law enforcement initiatives, including vehicle inspections and congestion management.
Clear signage, traffic officers, and real-time updates will be provided to guide road users, and access for emergency and essential services will be always prioritised.
Media enquiries:
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department,
(JMPD) Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)
Media Contacts: -
JMPD Spokesperson
Superintendent Xolani Fihla
Cell: 082 467 9490
RTMC Spokesperson – Chief Communication Officer
Simon Zwane
Cell: 082 551 9892
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.