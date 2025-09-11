Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends NAMPO Cape Agricultural Show and Expo 2025 at Bredasdorp, 12 Sept

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 12 September 2025, attend the NAMPO Cape Agricultural Show and Expo 2025 at Bredasdorp Park in Bredasdorp, Southern Overberg in the Western Cape Province.

The NAMPO Cape Expo brings together South Africa’s agricultural community – from forward-thinking farmers and innovative agribusinesses to cutting-edge technology providers and passionate entrepreneurs.

The event draws more than 45,000 visitors and features over 500 exhibitors from across the agricultural value chain – including mechanisation, smart technology, inputs, financing, agri-services, and farmer support.

The Deputy President chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Agriculture and Land Reform and champions collaboration in agriculture, food security and support for emerging farmers.

*Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Expo as follows:*

Date: Friday, 12 September 2025

Time: 09:00 (media to arrive at 08:30)

Venue: Bredasdorp Park, Southern Cape.

Media wishing to cover must please RSVP with the following:

Alzena Gomes (Grain SA) on 082 463 4356 or alzena@grainsa.co.za

Or

Sthembiso Sithole (Presidency) on 078 356 4355 or sthembiso@presidency.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

