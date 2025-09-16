Stuff.io and CineBlock Partner to Empower Filmmakers with Next-Generation Fundraising and Distribution Models

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuff.io Inc., the world’s leading platform for true digital ownership of media, today announced a new collaboration with CineBlockFilms , a Regulation Crowdfunding platform connecting filmmakers with investors and audiences. The two companies have entered into a partnership to explore innovative ways to support filmmakers through compliant fundraising and blockchain-enabled digital distribution.CineBlock provides a trusted, SEC-regulated environment for film financing, giving creators a pathway to raise capital directly from audiences. Stuff.io brings its pioneering technology in tokenization and distribution of digital media assets, ensuring that films can be owned, collected, and traded by fans worldwide.CineBlock will identify and onboard filmmakers and projects for potential distribution, while Stuff.io will make its platform available to tokenize, list, and distribute approved digital film assets. Together, the companies will consider pilot projects designed to expand opportunities for filmmakers to retain ownership and connect with their audiences in groundbreaking new ways.“This collaboration represents the future of film,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Stuff.io. “Creators no longer need to surrender their vision or their rights to bring stories to life. By combining CineBlock’s compliant crowdfunding framework with Stuff.io’s true ownership technology, we’re creating a transparent, global ecosystem where filmmakers and fans both win.”Prince Ace, Founder of Cineblock, stated “We’re excited to team up with Stuff.io to give filmmakers new ways to fund their projects and share them with the world. Together, we’re building a platform that puts a spotlight on bold creators and lets fans be part of the journey like never before.”About Stuff.ioStuff.io is the world’s leading Web3 digital media marketplace, empowering true digital ownership of movies, music, books and more. Their decentralized, encrypted assets empower consumers to buy, sell, or gift their content freely while ensuring creators earn fairly on every transaction.About CineBlockFilmsCineBlockFilms is a Maryland-based Regulation Crowdfunding platform that connects filmmakers with investors and audiences through compliant fundraising mechanisms. By democratizing film financing, CineBlock makes it possible for new voices to be heard and supported directly by the fans who believe in them.

