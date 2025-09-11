Corlena Patterson selected as Top AG Innovator of the Year in Livestock by IAOTP

Corlena Patterson will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corlena Patterson, Executive Director, CSF and CEO at PrüvIT Technologies, was recently selected as Top AG Innovator of the Year in Livestock for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a 3 decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Patterson has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Patterson is the CEO of PrüvIT Technologies Inc, where she leads a team of innovative and passionate professionals who are dedicated to creating authentic and cutting-edge tech solutions for the agricultural sector. As the Executive Director of the Canadian Sheep Federation, she has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing farmers and producers in Canada and beyond.Prior to her appointment as ED, Corlena served as National Scrapie Coordinator for the CSF’s National TSE Eradication Plan, overseeing the completion of a national scrapie prevalence study and the development of the small ruminant’s industry’s Scrapie Eradication Strategic Plan. She formerly served as Adjunct Lecturer in Equine and Agriculture Departments at the Kemptville Campus of The University of Guelph and managed the Campus’ equine teaching and research facility.She has successfully collaborated with industry organizations, government agencies, and funding partners on various initiatives and programs that enhance the sustainability, competitiveness, and growth of the agricultural industry. Her mission is to empower farmers and producers with the tools and resources they need to thrive in a dynamic and changing market.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to capacity building, policy development and analysis, stakeholder engagement, strategic planning, and budget management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Patterson earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from McGill University – Macdonald Campus followed by her Master of Science in Equine Studies from The University of Edinburgh.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Patterson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top AG Innovator of the Year in Livestock for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Patterson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Patterson attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and empower leaders across the globe to find their voice and their success.For more information please visit: https://www.pruvit.io/ and https://www.cansheep.ca/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

