WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that people are increasingly using artificial intelligence to look up information about brands and organizations. Still, press release distribution remains a powerful tool for media coverage.

EIN Presswire, the world’s leading press release distribution service, has released its first-ever case study showing how one client in the fintech industry used press releases to build trust, access and opportunity for a diverse audience.

The study shows how consistent messaging helps aspiring homeowners prepare for a mortgage while boosting the client’s visibility in AI-driven search tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Google.

EIN Presswire plans to release more case studies featuring clients across industries who have raised awareness of their brands or services through strategic communications, including press releases.

My Home Pathway founder and CEO Castleigh Johnson shared how his mission-driven fintech company has reached a growing number of underserved homebuyers through a strategic communications plan that includes press releases, media interviews, podcasts, and conferences.

Johnson purchased a package with EIN Presswire that included multiple press releases, which were placed in major outlets including The Associated Press, CBS, and others through the company’s extensive distribution network.

“Housing is one of the most complicated products from a consumer standpoint,” Johnson said. “Press releases cut through some of that noise so people understand their options.”

Johnson’s PR strategy has resulted in earned media coverage about how My Home Pathway helps consumers become mortgage-ready.

It has also helped improve visibility in AI systems through a practice known as Generative Engine Optimization, an area where EIN Presswire has established thought leadership through white papers and industry articles, and continues to monitor as its importance grows.

Johnson has announced strategic partnerships with banks and introduced helpful tools aimed at his clientele, many of whom face challenges in securing a mortgage due to credit issues.

Each announcement reinforces that homeownership can be accessible, sustainable, and equitable. By reframing assumptions about risk, Johnson’s messaging has helped reduce barriers to homeownership.

The releases also serve as an important tool in B2B marketing. “Sometimes I’ll just forward a bank our press release and say, ‘Here’s one of our partners,’” Johnson added. “It sparks warmer conversations” and builds trust from the start.

