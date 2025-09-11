Nation’s premier gluten-free expo returns to Massachusetts, bringing worry-free eating and shopping under one roof

More than 4 million New Englanders avoid gluten, and now the region’s top gluten-free products, brands and experts will be in one place

SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicked Gluten Free , an organization that connects gluten-free communities with hard-to-find resources nationwide, is bringing its New England Expo to Massachusetts on Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Game On in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. The one-day event is the region’s largest gluten-free showcase, featuring over 100 carefully vetted vendors offering food, lifestyle and health products.Gluten intolerance is more common than many realize: an estimated 25% of Americans actively avoid gluten, which translates to over 4 million New Englanders. For people managing celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, the expo offers a rare chance to safely sample, shop and celebrate all things gluten free in one place.Attendees can expect:• Unlimited samples from local and national gluten-free brands.• Food trucks serving safe lunch options.• Cooking demos and presentations on the show floor.• A kids’ play area with free face painting.• Reusable logo tote bag for every attendee.“For years, people living gluten free have struggled to find products they can trust. Our expo brings it all together under one roof so people can finally relax, eat and enjoy themselves without worry,” said Abby Helman Kelly, founder of Wicked Gluten Free. “It’s a celebration of community, connection and the joy of discovering products that truly make life easier.”Morning admission is available online only, while afternoon tickets are available online and will also be sold at the door beginning at 12 p.m., even if online sales are sold out. Parking is free, though guests should be prepared for a walk to the entrance.EVENT DETAILS:Game On Fitchburg100 Game On Way, Fitchburg, MASaturday, September 20, 202510 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.Tickets & Info: wickedglutenfree.com About Wicked Gluten FreeWicked Gluten Free is a trusted resource connecting the gluten-free community with safe dining options, products and events. Founded in 2016, the platform has grown from Connecticut to the entire region, spotlighting restaurants, bakeries, artisans and start-ups that cater to gluten-free lifestyles. With an emphasis on supporting small businesses, Wicked Gluten Free provides a reliable hub for recipes, resources and experiences across New England and beyond. Learn more at wickedglutenfree.com.###

