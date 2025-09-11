SPA Announces Strategic Expansion of Global Headquarters in Alexandria and Operations in Fairfax County
We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Alexandria and Fairfax County, two vibrant communities that have supported our growth for more than 50 years.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) is excited to announce a significant investment to expand its global headquarters in Alexandria and enhance its operational presence in Fairfax County. This expansion underscores SPA’s commitment to growth and innovation within the region, solidifying its status as a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insight and technical innovation supporting critical national security objectives.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
As part of its headquarters expansion in Alexandria, SPA has purchased a 239,000 square foot, state-of-the-art office building and will undertake extensive renovations to create a modern, collaborative workspace for its employees. Investments will include new technology and infrastructure, designed to foster an environment of creativity and productivity. The company plans to grow its headquarters workforce over the next five years, anticipating the creation of 500 new jobs in Alexandria, contributing to the local economy and creating new employment opportunities.
“In Northern Virginia, SPA is expanding their operations at the speed of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s strategic location, pro-business policies, and access to world-class talent made the decision to grow here easy for the SPA team. Together, we are working to push creative boundaries in the world of data, security, and national defense.”
“After half a century of partnership with SPA, Virginia is beyond excited to see the company expand so rapidly in Northern Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This announcement doesn’t just put SPA at the front of the pack, it puts the Commonwealth there as well. I am proud to join SPA, Alexandria, and Fairfax County in celebrating what this means for the region.”
“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Alexandria and Fairfax County, two vibrant communities that have supported our growth for more than 50 years,” said Rich Sawchak, CEO of SPA. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional data-driven analytical insights to our clients while fostering innovation within our own organization. We are excited to welcome new talent and invest in the local economy.”
In addition to the headquarters in Alexandria, SPA is also looking to expand its operations in Fairfax County. The company anticipates growth at its existing facilities in Lorton and Chantilly, while actively exploring new locations to accommodate its expanding workforce. Similar to its Alexandria investment, SPA will invest significantly in new technology and enhanced facilities, projecting the creation of over 700 jobs in Fairfax County.
Local officials also recognized the positive impact of SPA's expansion. “We congratulate Systems Planning & Analysis on this exciting next chapter of growth at their headquarters and across the region,” said Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins. “The purchase of their office headquarters is a signal of their commitment to and investment in Alexandria, where they will grow their workforce and their community partnerships. This planned regional growth cements their place as a pillar of the defense and national security industry, and we are proud to add them to the growing list of Alexandria business success stories.”
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair, Jeffrey C. McKay, echoed those sentiments, stating, “SPA’s expansion is yet another indicator that Fairfax County is an ideal place for businesses to grow and thrive. We are committed to providing the necessary support to ensure their success in our community.”
Overall, SPA’s planned investments in both Alexandria and Fairfax County are expected to significantly elevate its operations and workforce over the next five years, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of advancing national security in a competitive marketplace through innovative strategies and approaches based in data-driven analysis.
