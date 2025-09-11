State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man Following Reported Road Rage Shooting

September 11, 2025

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged a Brandywine man after seizing multiple firearms following a reported road rage shooting in Prince George’s County, MD.

The accused is identified as Michael Larrell Green, 36, of Brandywine, Maryland. Green was arrested yesterday and criminally charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and using a firearm during a felony crime. Green was transported to the Prince George’s County Division of Corrections and is awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on September 9, 2025, the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack received an emergency call from a motorist who advised their vehicle was shot multiple times by the operator of a motorcycle after a road-rage incident. Police were advised the incident occurred on southbound Route 5 (Branch Avenue) in the area of Surratts Road in Prince George’s County.

State Troopers from the MSP Highway Gun Crimes Initiative conducted the investigation. Information gleaned through the investigation led police to Green’s residences in Brandywine and Waldorf. Yesterday, the Maryland State Police served a court-authorized search warrant at both residences and subsequently recovered evidence related to the shooting, including nine handguns. Green was arrested without incident.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

