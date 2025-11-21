State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Kent County

November 21, 2025

(CHESTERTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 85-year-old man yesterday afternoon in Kent County.

The driver of a Toyota Camry, identified as Charles Ekstrom, 85, of Suddlersville, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of a Ram pickup, a 19-year-old male and a passenger, a 20-year-old female, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Around 3:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to Maryland Route 291 at Maiden Lot Farm Lane for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Camry, operated by Ekstrom, was traveling westbound on Route 291 when for unknown reasons, crossed the double yellow center line, traveling into the eastbound lane, where it struck a Chevy pickup truck and then subsequently struck the Ram pickup truck head-on.

Route 291 was closed for approximately two hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov