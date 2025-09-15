SOJOS Teams Up with Oceanus for Limited-Edition Sunglasses Collection, Palm Reverie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned eyewear brand SOJOS has partnered with luxury fashion label Oceanus to launch the Palm Reverie collection, thirteen sunglasses inspired by marine life and modern glamour. The exclusive collaboration debuted on the runway at Miami Swim Week in early June 2025 during the Oceanus x SOJOS show, and is now available for purchase.The Palm Reverie collection features five original eyewear styles, Glowheart, Darling, Lovelace, Melody, and Veronica, each offered in a range of vibrant colorways including yellow, pink, blue, purple, black, and brown. Retailing between $89 and $119 USD, the collection pays tribute to Oceanus' signature sea-inspired aesthetic with SOJOS’ modern approach to functional, fashion-forward eyewear.“We’re excited to partner with Oceanus on a collaboration that goes beyond aesthetics, rooted in shared values and creative synergy,” says Justin Cao, Founder and CEO of SOJOS. “Both brands share a deep commitment to ocean preservation and storytelling through design. We also speak to a like-minded community of confident, style-conscious women who prioritize intentional living and self-expression. With Oceanus’ sculptural glamour and SOJOS’ technical expertise, this collaboration allowed us to explore new creative ground, furthering our mission to create eyewear that celebrates personal expression.”“We’re thrilled to unveil our first-ever sunglasses collection in partnership with SOJOS, a brand that aligns perfectly with our values and design ethos,” says Hannah Attalah, Creative Director and Founder of Oceanus. “This collaboration has been a true creative partnership, with both design teams working closely to blend the identities of our brands. It’s been an incredible journey bringing the essence of the ocean into the world of eyewear, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch this collaboration."Each style within the Palm Reverie collection showcases handcrafted artistry and premium materials, including pearl inlays, rhinestone detailing, and signature shell and starfish motifs. Frames are constructed with a mix of polished acetate and metal, offering a luxurious yet lightweight design. Lenses are made from high-definition nylon and include scratch-resistant coatings for durability. Select styles feature polarized lenses for reduced glare and enhanced color clarity. Every pair is engineered with German-made OBE hinges for flexible, comfortable, and lasting wear.The Palm Reverie collection is available now, exclusively at sojosvision.com and oceanusthelabel.com. Campaign imagery can be found here About SOJOS:SOJOS is an eyewear brand dedicated to empowering women through stylish and affordable sunglasses. Recognizing a gap between flimsy, low-cost frames and overpriced luxury options, SOJOS offers luxurious quality and trendy designs at accessible prices. Their mission goes beyond eyewear: SOJOS crafts styles that embrace every aspect of who you are—the good, the bad, and everything in between. Designed for meaningful moments, SOJOS eyewear helps individuals express their true and confident selves.About Oceanus:Oceanus is on a mission to redefine swimwear and empower women. Designed with the intention of turning heads, each piece in the collection evokes a sense of self-expression to help women stand out and feel powerful. The brand exudes confidence through its unique textures without compromising on sustainability. Each piece is made from recycled, eco-friendly materials and hand embroidered. Oceanus reflects the confident attitude of 80s glamour evening wear which is a constant reference point for the brand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.