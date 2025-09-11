Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya: Vote of Thanks at NEDLAC Summit

Theme: Advancing solidarity, equality and sustainability in the economy and the labour market

Programme Director

Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Paul Mashatile

Honourable Minister of Employment and Labour, Minister Meth

Chairperson of Nedlac, Ms Lebohang Litha

Excellencies, Ambassadors and Representatives of the Diplomatic Corps

Leadership of our social partners from business, labour and the community

Leaders of youth formations, academics, and distinguished guests

It is a profound honour for me to deliver the vote of thanks on behalf of government at this historic 30th Annual Summit of Nedlac.

Firstly, allow me to extend our deepest gratitude to our Deputy President, who despite his many responsibilities, joined us to deliver a powerful keynote address. His words have reminded us of the collective responsibility we bear in shaping an inclusive economy that does not leave anyone behind.

To our Minister of Employment and Labour, Minister Meth, thank you for setting the tone of this summit with your opening remarks that grounded us in both urgency and hope.

We also extend our appreciation to the Executive Director of Nedlac, Mr Makhukhu Mampuru, and the social partners for their honest reflections on the state of Nedlac and its role in advancing the values of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Our distinguished panellists, Dr Cornelia September, Prof. Puleng LenkaBula, and Mr Tshegofatso Mashapu, who enriched us with diverse insights on how we must embed solidarity, equality, and sustainability into the DNA of our labour market and economy.

A word of gratitude to our social partners – labour, business, and community – who once again demonstrated the spirit of Nedlac dialogue, contestation where necessary, but ultimately consensus for the common good.

We thank the youth voices represented here today. You are not the leaders of tomorrow, you are leaders of today. Your participation gives us confidence that our nation is producing leaders who will carry the baton forward.

Colleagues and compatriots,

This summit takes place at a time when our nation continues to battle unemployment, inequality, and poverty. Yet, it also takes place at a time of renewed commitment to social compacting and nation-building.

Nedlac remains one of our most critical instruments of democratic governance – a place where the voices of workers, employers, communities, and government converge to shape policy. This platform reminds us that the South African miracle of 1994 was not only about the vote; it was about dialogue, compromise, and solidarity.

As government, we remain resolute in our commitment to advance the objectives of the summit theme. We will continue working with social partners to ensure that every policy and programme contributes to building a more equal, sustainable, and inclusive society.

To the organising team, the administrators, the audio-visual crew, the media and all those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes – your professionalism ensured the success of this summit.

Finally, to all delegates present here today – thank you for your active participation. Let us take the spirit of this summit beyond these walls, back to our workplaces, communities, and institutions, because the real work begins after the summit ends.

In the words of President Nelson Mandela: “It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.”

Let us leave here today with renewed determination that together, through Nedlac, we will build an economy of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Ngiyabonga, thank you.

