Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Media briefing on PYEI Quarter 1 Report

Opening remarks by Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, on the occasion of the media briefing on the PYEI Q1 Report, BlueLever Education, Braamfontein

Thursday, 11 September 2025

It is an honour to stand before you this morning as we reflect on the progress we are making in tackling one of the greatest challenges of our generation: youth unemployment.

We are gathered here, for the third media briefing since taking office, not only to share updates on the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and the Jobs Boost programme, but also to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where every young South African has the opportunity to thrive.

Progress under the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention

Since its launch in 2020, the PYEI has become the central mechanism through which we bring together government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners to respond to the crisis of youth unemployment.

By the end of the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, more than 5.64 million young people had registered on the National Pathway Management Network. This is a powerful sign of the hunger among our youth for opportunities, and a testament to the trust they are placing in this platform as their gateway to work and learning.

Through this system, more than 1.91 million opportunities have been made accessible to young people since inception. These are not just numbers each one represents a life being transformed, a family being supported, and a community being uplifted.

In Q1, more than 234,000 opportunities were taken up by young South Africans. This tells us two things: firstly, that young people are ready and willing to work, and secondly, that our collective efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

Revitalised National Youth Service

Among the most significant milestones of this quarter was the launch of Phase 4 of the Revitalised National Youth Service. At the beginning of September, 40,000 young people across the country began their paid community service opportunities across our country.

The NYS supports service delivery efforts and improves the lives of marginalised communities. It prioritises focus areas that benefit children and young people at large.

These include sports, arts and culture; the restoration and maintenance of public spaces used by young people; support to early childhood development and school learners and the promotion of antenatal care and child nutrition.

Organisations such as Spotlite Education Foundation, Seriti Institute, Cricket South Africa, and the Sport for Social Change Network are among those delivering these opportunities nationwide, ensuring young people gain both community service experience and work readiness skills while contributing to social development.

The National Youth Service is about more than work experience. It is about nurturing a spirit of active citizenship, giving young people the chance to contribute to their communities while gaining valuable skills, confidence, and networks.

Through this programme, young South Africans are repairing schools, greening public spaces, supporting early childhood development centres, and working with municipalities to improve service delivery. In doing so, they are building both the country and themselves.

Jobs Boost: Outcomes-Based Employment

Equally significant is the progress of the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund. This programme is a pioneering effort that places outcomes at the centre of funding. In other words, money flows when jobs are created and sustained.

To date, more than 8,100 young people have been enrolled in Jobs Boost, and over 5,400 have already been placed into quality jobs. More than R115 million has been disbursed to implementing partners, directly linked to verified outcomes. Bear in mind colleagues that this is a pilot project and we will be scaling after the pilot.

This is a fundamental shift in how we think about development financing and it is working. Jobs Boost has already attracted global recognition, being selected as one of only ten initiatives worldwide supported by the Outcomes Finance Alliance’s Outcomes Accelerator. This demonstrates that South Africa is not only addressing its challenges but also innovating in ways that inspire the global community.

Partnerships in Action

Jobs Boost is not just about numbers. It is about the partnerships that make change possible. One example is BluLever Education, which is training the next generation of artisans. With bursaries, stipends, and job placements, BluLever has supported over 200 apprentices to date. Already, 135 have been placed into jobs, with the remainder on track to enter sustainable employment.

But what is equally important is how this work is strengthening small businesses and formalising the informal sector. By incentivising quality training and real job placement, Jobs Boost is changing the way employers, training providers, and funders think about youth employment.

Broader Vision and Next Steps

Colleagues, these achievements should inspire us, but they must not make us complacent. The scale of youth unemployment remains daunting. Millions of young South Africans are still without work or prospects.

This is why our work must continue with urgency. Our focus for the coming months will be on three critical priorities:

1. Scaling Innovation: Expanding programmes like Jobs Boost and the Revitalised National Youth Service so that they reach more young people in more communities.

2. Strengthening Systems: Improving the efficiency of the National Pathway Management Network, ensuring it is not only accessible but also responsive to the needs of both young people and employers.

3. Ensuring Inclusion: We must leave no young person behind. This means paying special attention to rural youth, young women, and young people with disabilities who often face multiple barriers to accessing opportunities.

4. If your organisation has programs offering learning, work experience, or earning opportunities, you can register these opportunities on the SAYouth.mobi platform. This allows PYEI to integrate your offerings into the broader National Pathway Management Network (NPMN), connecting you with young people ready to participate.

Colleagues, the story of the PYEI and Jobs Boost is the story of young South Africans refusing to be defined by statistics. It is the story of a government willing to innovate, and of partners across sectors stepping up to do things differently.

Most importantly, it is the story of possibility.

As we reflect on the progress made in the first quarter, let us recommit ourselves to building a society where every young person has the dignity of work and the agency to shape their own future.

Together, we can ensure that South Africa is not only a country of potential, but a country of realised opportunity.

I thank you.