Premier Alan Winde on launch of “Lights On After School 2025” campaign

Today, Premier Alan Winde and Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie officially launched the Western Cape Government’s “Lights On After School 2025” digital campaign, which will run throughout the month. The campaign celebrates the vital role of after-school programmes in building safer communities, supporting families, and opening brighter futures for young people. These programmes do not just offer safe spaces for our youth; they help push young people into opportunities.

“Among our most urgent priorities is guiding young people to economic opportunities. This is not any one government department’s priority; it is our whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach that ensures the youth of our province are offered the education and skills they need to get jobs,” stressed Premier Alan Winde.

Under the theme “Investing in Brighter Futures,” the campaign highlights the collaborative efforts of the Western Cape Government and its partners to provide enriching opportunities for learners. From sport and the arts to literacy and mentorship, after-school programmes offer young people safe spaces to discover new skills and build confidence.

Mentorship lies at the heart of these programmes. Sports coaches, art facilitators, YeBoneers, and life skills facilitators, many of whom are from the very communities they serve, build authentic connections with learners as relatable role models. Often called the “hidden educators”, they stand alongside teachers in shaping futures.

Throughout October, the campaign will showcase how Western Cape Government departments contribute to this shared vision through a host of initiatives, including:

The Planet Youth programme: Developed in Iceland, Planet Youth is an internationally recognised, evidence-based model that uses local data to support communities, particularly in vulnerable areas, in creating environments where young people can flourish. The initiative brings together multiple departments, including Health and Wellness, Education, Social Development, and Cultural Affairs and Sport.

Khulisa Care: Launched in the Western Cape in August 2025, this pilot project is aimed at preventing child stunting. It combines monthly food vouchers for nutritious, protein-rich foods from Shoprite with comprehensive primary healthcare support, delivered through trained community health workers, and will be rolled out in three geographic areas of the province.

The YearBeyond programme: For over 10 years, this initiative has been tackling the urgent challenge of youth unemployment, offering unemployed youth (between the ages of 18 and 25) work experience, skills development, and access to further education.

The Premier added, “From the time a child enters the education system and eventually joins the job market, it is our job to give them the best possible chance in life to make a success of themselves, to uplift their families and make a positive contribution to their communities.”

“Youth after-school initiatives like YearBeyond and the MOD programme are bridges to opportunity. When young people arrive ready to learn, grow, and contribute, and when communities, governments, and businesses come together to support them, we create pathways that turn potential into real impact. These programmes equip our youth with skills, confidence, and networks, proving that investing in young people is investing in South Africa’s future. Every young person prepared today is a leader, innovator, and changemaker tomorrow,” said Minister Mackenzie.

The “Lights On After School” campaign culminates on 23 October 2025, along with the international “Lights On After School Day”, celebrated annually on the second-to-last Thursday of October.

