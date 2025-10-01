Minister Dion George on rural and coastal economies leading South Africa’s growth

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has underlined the importance of forestry and fisheries as engines of rural and coastal development that contribute directly to national growth.

“Forestry and fisheries are not small side industries. They are pillars of our economy, supporting families, creating work, and driving transformation in places often left out of the growth story,” Minister George said.

He explained that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors grew strongly in late 2024 and early 2025, contributing significantly to national GDP at a time when other sectors were under pressure.

The Commercial Forestry Master Plan, adopted in 2019, is being implemented as a blueprint for inclusive growth. By transferring state plantations to communities, the Department is enabling transformation and building jobs in timber production and processing industries.

On the fisheries side, the Department has recognised approximately 10 000 small-scale fishers, organised into 171 cooperatives across four provinces. With support in co-management structures, abalone ranching, and mentorship, these cooperatives are accessing resources that improve incomes and resilience.

The Minister said that the Fishing for Freedom campaign is revitalising harbours as hubs of economic activity. These sites are being transformed to support fish processing, boat repair, tourism, and hospitality, ensuring that fishing towns become integrated centres of growth.

“Every cooperative supported and every harbour revitalised is proof that environmental stewardship is not in conflict with jobs. It is the foundation of jobs,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that forestry and fisheries show how green industries can spread prosperity to rural and coastal areas, while safeguarding resources for future generations.

“By planting trees, empowering cooperatives, and revitalising harbours, we are showing that rural and coastal economies are not waiting at the margins. They are leading South Africa’s growth story,” Minister George concluded.

Enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: 074 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates