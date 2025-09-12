Funfull Celebrates Autumn Traditions in Delmarva With Seasonal FunPass Favorites

Funfull, founded by Vishal Patel, is transforming family time through free and discounted visits to fun places, encouraging screen-free activities & bonding.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull invites Delmarva families to embrace autumn with seasonal favorites now included in the FunPass. Roller skating at Skateworld in Laurel and Dover Skating Center in Dover joins a lineup of year-round options like movies, arcades, and trampoline parks, ensuring every season is filled with connection and play.Delmarva Peninsula – Funfull is reminding families in Delmarva that fall brings more than changing leaves. With the FunPass membership, parents and children can enjoy seasonal traditions like roller skating while also having access to movies, trampoline parks, and arcades.This autumn, two community favorites stand out. Skateworld in Laurel, Delaware, located at 28393 Seaford Road, is a family-owned roller rink known for public sessions, birthday parties, and themed skate nights. The venue also hosts special events such as homeschool days and sensory-friendly skates.Meanwhile, Dover Skating Center, at 2201 S. DuPont Highway in Dover, offers families open skating sessions, lessons, birthday packages, and themed family nights - programs like local events that make it a staple for active family fun throughout the season.“Autumn brings families back into routines, but it also creates space for new traditions,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Skating at Skateworld or Dover Skating Center is a simple, timeless activity-and a FunPass makes it easier for parents to include those outings in their plans.”The FunPass is designed to simplify family entertainment in every season. By bundling access to local favorites with well-known national partners, Funfull gives members the flexibility to enjoy activities without the stress of last-minute planning or high costs.Funfull’s network extends across seven states-Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Idaho, and Missouri-and includes national names such as Chuck E. Cheese, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark.“Every season is a chance to create memories together,” Patel added. “Whether it’s roller skating in the fall, ice skating in the winter, or indoor play on a rainy spring weekend, a FunPass makes sure families always have options to connect.”About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a regular part of life rather than something reserved for holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull aims to help families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Partners range from community favorites to well-known names such as Chuck E. Cheese, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark, ensuring families can always find something nearby.

