Water and Sanitation on state of Vaal Dam and Integrated Vaal River System

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to monitor water levels across the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) as part of its ongoing flood preparedness and water resources management strategy ahead of the high flow season.

The Department will keep the Vaal Dam above full supply capacity, and it will continue to be under normal operations until mid-Spring season when the summer rainfall begins. The rainfall is predicted to be above normal by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) but limited to the southwestern parts and the south and eastern coastal areas. Conversely, the current SAWS predictions indicate normal to below-normal rainfall over the central parts of the country, therefore making it crucial to maintain high storage within the dams.

DWS is maintaining these high levels from an operational water supply strategy and drought resilience perspective. SAWS will provide DWS with updated forecasts towards the beginning of the rainfall season for flood planning purposes. It is envisaged that the Vaal and Bloemhof dams will be at least 100% capacity, ensuring that the maximum flood attenuation capacities are available. If needed, the capacities of the dams may be reduced without causing any flooding downstream.

This week, the Vaal Dam has recorded a marginal decline in water levels, dropping from last week’s 106.7% to 105.9%. Despite this decrease, the IVRS remains stable, showing a slight reduction from 100.0% last week to 99.3% this week.

Other key dams within the system have reflected mixed changes:

Grootdraai Dam has decreased from 98.6% to 97.5%

Sterkfontein Dam remained steady at 99.0%

Bloemhof Dam has dropped slightly from 105.2% to 103.5%

In the Lesotho Highlands, water levels also reflected varied trends. Katse Dam improved marginally from 90.8% to 91.1%, while Mohale Dam showed a more noticeable decline from 95.1% to 92.8%.

The Department underscores that while dam levels are generally stable, continuous monitoring is essential in view of the evolving rainfall outlook provided by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). Current forecasts indicate wetter conditions along the south-eastern coastal areas during spring and over the central interior in early summer, with the possibility of a transition towards a La Niña phase that could signal a wetter summer season.

The DWS has comprehensive flood preparedness measures in place, developed in consultation with internal specialists and relevant stakeholders. These include robust governance and operational arrangements, improved real-time hydrological data collection through its network of gauging stations, and strengthened coordination with disaster management structures.

The Department calls on communities, municipalities, and water users to remain vigilant and to use water responsibly as the country transitions into the high rainfall season.

