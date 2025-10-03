Employment and Labour hosts Building, Electrical and Construction Sector Compliance Workshop, 8 Oct

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Compensation Fund will host a Building, Electrical and Construction Sector Compliance Workshop in Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

The purpose of the workshop is to engage employers in the Building, Electrical and Construction sectors on the importance of complying with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

This workshop will bring together employers, stakeholders, and experts to raise awareness and provide practical support to improve sectoral compliance. A help desk service will be available to assist with queries relating to COID claims.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Details of the workshop are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 08 October 2025

Time: 09h00–16h00

Venue: The Fountains Hotel, 1 St Georges Mall, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

