President Cyril Ramaphosa extends wishes to the Jewish community on Yom Kippur

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Jewish community chag sameach as they mark Yom Kippur today, Thursday, 2 October 2025.

President Ramaphosa said: “We wish the Jewish community in South Africa and in all parts of the world G’mar chatima tova and well over the fast as they observe Yom Kippur. We hope that this next year will bring peace, reflection, and renewal, as well as life and good health for all.”

“Let us work together to make our country and world a better place in fulfilment of the mission of tikkun olam.”

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

