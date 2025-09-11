Government calls for calm amidst Johannesburg protest action

Government notes the protests in Westbury and Coronationville where residents have raised frustrations over long-standing water supply challenges.

Government acknowledges the seriousness of these concerns and is working on long-term, sustainable solutions to ensure reliable water supply to the affected communities.

The City of Johannesburg, through Joburg Water, has announced medium-to-long term measures aimed at sustainably addressing the water challenges. These include measures to mitigate against the strain caused by low water levels in some of the reservoirs supplying the affected areas, and work by Joburg Water to complete and commission the new Brixton reservoir and tower by the end of next month (October 2025). Furthermore, Joburg Water is working on stabilising the system through managing demand with the aim to improve reservoir levels.

Government has directed City of Johannesburg to implement immediate interim measures to address the current water supply challenges. Communities are urged to allow these measures to be carried out without disrupting the workers, as any interference will delay their implementation.

Government respects the right of communities to raise their grievances through protests as enshrined in Section 17 of the Constitution, however residents have the responsibility to exercise this right peacefully and without damage to property. The destruction of infrastructure and acts of violence only delay the very solutions that communities are demanding.

Enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#ServiceDelivery