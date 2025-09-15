IEC Group Launches Global HR Compliance Audit Program & White Paper Amid Growing Global Expansion Challenges

Companies are expanding faster than their compliance infrastructure can support. Many assume their EOR partner or HR has it covered but without independent verification, that’s a costly assumption” — Luis Praxmarer, CEO The IEC Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First EOR Provider Certified; Internal HR Teams Now Eligible for Comprehensive Compliance Assessment The IEC Group , a global leader in globalization, HR compliance, and audit intelligence, today announced the release of its new white paper together with WorkMotion , “The Compliance Blueprint: Understanding EOR & HR Compliance in 2025,” alongside a major expansion of its Global Compliance Audit Program. The initiative now covers both Employer of Record (EOR) service providers and internal HR organizations that are navigating the complexities of cross-border employment.In a business world where talent is global, but compliance is local, companies face rising risk in building agile, international teams. From labor leasing laws in Germany to contractor misclassification in the U.S. or tax and social security traps in India, few organizations have full visibility into their risk exposure. As a result, even well-intentioned global hiring strategies can lead to regulatory breaches, legal liabilities, and brand damage.“Companies are expanding faster than their compliance infrastructure can support,” said Luis Praxmarer, CEO of The IEC Group. “Many assume their EOR partner or HR team has it covered—but without independent verification, that’s a costly assumption.”To address this growing need, the IEC Group has launched a comprehensive audit framework covering:- Employment law compliance- Tax and payroll infrastructure- Data protection & IP- Statutory benefits & labor protections- Freelancer classification and contractor governance (optional module)- Cross-border risk, co-employment, and permanent establishment exposure- Certification of HR policies, vendor alignment, and governance structuresWorkMotion has been named the first EOR provider globally to pass the IEC Compliance Audit, setting a new industry benchmark for operational transparency and legal integrity.With the audit now open to internal HR organizations — especially those managing talent across 10, 20, or even 50 countries — IEC offers companies a structured way to assess maturity, reduce risk, and build trusted people infrastructure. Download the white paper and learn more about the audit program, current offers, and certification benefits:For media inquiries, contact:Luis Praxmarer, CEO – The IEC Groupluis.praxmarer@theIECgroup.comAbout The IEC GroupThe IEC Group (International EOR Compliance) is the first organization to provide an independent, standards-based EOR audit and certification framework. With deep experience in workforce compliance, regulatory research, and global HR risk analysis, the IEC Group equips companies to make informed, confident hiring decisions anywhere in the world.WorkMotion is a leading global employment platform enabling companies to hire talent in over 160 countries without the need to establish legal entities. Combining smart automation with legal expertise, WorkMotion empowers teams to scale internationally with speed, transparency, and peace of mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.