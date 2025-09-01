Multiplier and The IEC Group Launch Groundbreaking White Paper: “Building Borderless Work Infrastructure”

Reimagining global employment with compliance, AI, and infrastructure at the core.

This isn't just about making hiring easier, it’s about rewriting the rulebook on how work can be organized, supported, scaled globally with compliance, security, and fairness baked into every layer.” — Luis Praxmarer, CEO The IEC Group

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reimagining global employment with compliance, AI, and infrastructure at the core.In a bold move to transform how the world thinks about global employment, Multiplier , a leading global employment infrastructure platform, and The IEC Group , a research and strategy advisory firm focused on work innovation, today announced the release of their joint white paper: “Building Borderless Work Infrastructure.”The white paper presents a compelling vision for the future of international hiring, compliance, and payroll—one where global talent can be accessed, hired, and managed without borders, bureaucracy, or bottlenecks.“The world is rich with talent, but borders still restrict opportunity,” said Sagar Khatri, Co-founder & CEO of Multiplier. “With this white paper, we aim to show how technology and infrastructure—not just services—can finally close that gap.”The paper explores the growing mismatch between global talent availability and the complexity of hiring internationally. With over 2 million cybersecurity positions unfilled globally and AI experts priced out in key markets, many businesses are missing out on skilled talent that exists elsewhere—simply because infrastructure hasn’t caught up.Key highlights include:- The transformation of compliance from a risk-management burden into an embedded, scalable product.- The use of AI agents to power HR automation and decision-making.- A detailed roadmap for evolving from EOR services into a global employment operating system.- The strategic value of building and owning core infrastructure like payroll engines and legal entities.“This is not just about making hiring easier,” added Luis Praxmarer, CEO at The IEC Group. “It’s about rewriting the rulebook on how work can be organized, supported, and scaled globally—with compliance, security, and fairness baked into every layer.”The white paper concludes with a shared call to action: reframe global employment not as a legal obstacle, but as a strategic differentiator. With modern infrastructure, companies of any size can now confidently scale across borders—without legacy constraints.Together, Multiplier and The IEC Group share a vision: to turn global employment from a legal bottleneck into a competitive advantage. Through technology, trust, and infrastructure-first thinking, they are building the systems that will power the borderless economy.Multiplier is a global employment platform company that enables businesses to hire, pay, and manage talent across 150+ countries. With in-house entities, a proprietary compliance engine, AI-powered HR agents, and a modular product stack, Multiplier offers unparalleled scale and control for global teams.The IEC Group is a research and advisory firm focused on employment innovation, global compliance, and work infrastructure. Through its IEC Rebel’s Digest and strategic partnerships, it surfaces the trends, technologies, and operators reshaping the future of work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.