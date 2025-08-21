The IEC Group and Payoneer Workforce Management Release Joint Whitepaper Highlighting Strategic Advantages of Modern EOR Solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payoneer Workforce Management (formerly Skuad), a leading global provider of Employer of Record (EOR) services, and The IEC Group , a recognized authority on global employment trends and compliance intelligence, have launched a joint white paper titled “The End of Entity Setup: How Modern CXOs Leverage EORs for Smart Global Hiring.”The whitepaper reveals how the EOR model has become a game-changer for companies expanding their teams internationally, enabling them to compliantly onboard global talent without the cost and complexity of establishing local entities.Drawing on findings from the IEC Global EOR Study 2025, which evaluated more than 800 providers worldwide and recognised Payoneer Workforce Management as an EOR Leader in the IEC Dynamic Map Quadrant, the whitepaper outlines how modern EOR platforms can help mitigate legal compliance risk, accelerate go to market, and unlock access to top talent worldwide.“With the acquisition of Skuad, Payoneer is positioned to deliver a seamless, full-stack global growth solution via Payoneer Workforce Management that integrates payroll, workforce management, and financial infrastructure in one platform,” said Luis Praxmarer, CEO, The IEC Group.“Our joint research shows how the right EOR partner can help simplify compliance processes, address common hiring challenges, and help businesses expand into new markets with confidence.”The white paper is essential reading for CEOs, CFOs, and CHROs seeking to scale operations globally while staying ahead of compliance demands. It also highlights Payoneer Workforce Management’s unique advantage in combining fintech innovation with deep HR expertise, helping companies cut through hiring complexity and accelerate their global ambitions.Ready to cut through global hiring complexity?Download the full white paper: https://www.payoneer.com/resources/workforce-management/insights-hub/why-eor-wins-over-entity-setup/ About The IEC GroupThe IEC Group is an independent research and consulting firm specializing in global workforce solutions and HR technology. Known for its annual Global Employer ofRecord Study, The IEC Group provides data-driven insights into trends, providers, and best practices shaping the EOR industry. Its analysts have deep expertise in international expansion, compliance, and human capital management, advising organizations worldwide on optimizing their global employment strategies.

