Deputy Minister Andries Nel launches Booysens Small Claims Court, 12 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will as part of Departmental Public Service Month activities, launch the Booysens Small Claims Court on Friday 12 September 2025.

The establishment of this Small Claims Court forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to justice by bringing legal services closer to communities.

These courts provide litigants with a speedy and cost-effective way of resolving minor civil disputes not exceeding R20 000, without the need to appoint a legal practitioner.

By eliminating the need for legal representation, Small Claims Courts ensure that justice is accessible to all, especially to those who may not be able to afford the costs of private legal representation.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: 12 September 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Booysens Magistrates’ Court, Corner Amanda Avenue and Rifle Range Road, Turffontein

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr Victor Mateane Phala on 084 888 5162.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Terrence Manase

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 082 338 6707

#ServiceDelivery