Majority stake in Sporticos goes to Hub Affiliations: a multimillion-dollar deal signed

NAPOLI, PA, ITALY, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark transaction set to reshape the global affiliate marketing landscape, Hub Affiliations has acquired a majority stake in Sporticos .com, one of the world’s most established and trusted domains in customer acquisition for iGaming operators. The undisclosed multi-million transaction brings more than 10 million unique annual users into the Hub Affiliations ecosystem, strengthening its leadership in performance and affiliate marketing. The acquisition enables partners worldwide to benefit from broader reach, cutting-edge technology, and accelerated growth opportunities across multiple continents.Continuity with a Global VisionSporticos will continue to be led by its founders and management team, ensuring seamless continuity of operations, performance consistency, and client trust. Paymen an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and current CEO and founder of Nyce International (publicly listed in London), joins as Chairman of Sporticos, adding global expertise and reinforcing the company’s international expansion strategy.Expanding Across High-Growth MarketsSporticos has long been a leader in the UK, Spain, Germany, and the US. Over the past year, it has achieved over 50% growth in Brazil and LATAM, making these regions among its fastest-growing markets. Poland, the operational hub of Sporticos, will remain a cornerstone. Leveraging Hub Affiliations’ global ecosystem, Sporticos will accelerate the deployment of AI-driven analytics, data-led marketing tools, and advanced retention solutions designed to maximize customer lifetime value and enhance operator performance.Official StatementsFrancesco Maddalena, Founder of Hub Affiliations:“This acquisition represents a defining moment for Hub Affiliations. By integrating Sporticos’ data-driven model and its rapid 50% LATAM growth into our global network, we are building the premier platform for sustainable operator expansion. Our partners will immediately benefit fromstronger conversion rates and deeper engagement solutions across multiple markets".Farzad Payment, Chairman of Sporticos:“In more than 20 years in iGaming, I have rarely seen a company with the vision andconsistency of Hub Affiliations. Together, we aim to expand reach by at least 30% in emergingmarkets like Brazil within the next 12 months, while continuing to deliver the operationalexcellence Sporticos’ long-standing clients rely on. This is both a challenge and an excitinggrowth opportunity".Maciej Wozniak Founder of Sporticos:“We chose Hub Affiliations because from the very beginning it was clear they shared our valuesof innovation, quality, and ambition. They understood not just our business model but also ourlong-term potential. With their support, Sporticos is ready to write its next chapter as a trueglobal leader in iGaming customer acquisition”.Transaction and AdvisoryThe acquisition was advised by internationally recognized M&A broker Richard Walsh. A specialacknowledgment goes to Martin Christian Herisson, who played a key role in successfullyguiding the data analytics phases of the transaction, enabling a rapid and efficient closing.A New Era for iGaming GrowthWith Sporticos now part of Hub Affiliations, the group is uniquely positioned to deliversustainable, data-driven growth for iGaming operators worldwide. As Francesco Maddalenaconcluded:“With Sporticos, we are not just growing – we are redefining the future of iGaming customeracquisition".

