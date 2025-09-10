Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Felony Threats Case in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in connection with threats to a carry out a violent act at a retail establishment in Northeast in June 2024.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 4:24 p.m., Fifth District officers were advised that the suspect, an estranged former employee, posted a social media video in which she made explicit threats against an establishment in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Asya White of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with False Report of a Weapon of Mass Destruction with Specific Intent (Felony).

CCN: 24098823

 

###

