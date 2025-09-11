Submit Release
Appy Pie Launches Snappy 2.5: A Faster, Smarter Website Builder That Listens to Its Users

Appy Pie today announced the release of Snappy 2.5, a major update to its website builder.

With Snappy 2.5, we’re giving users the freedom to create websites uniquely theirs. This release focuses on community feedback, reliability, and helping our platform grow with creators and businesses.”
— Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appy Pie today announced the release of Snappy 2.5, a major update to its website builder that directly addresses long-standing user concerns. The new version emphasizes faster performance, more flexible design, and expanded integrations, making it easier for small businesses and creators to build websites that truly stand out in the no-code space.

One of the most noticeable changes in Snappy 2.5 is the shift toward greater customization. In earlier versions, users often complained that the builder produced websites that felt generic. With this release, Appy Pie AI website builder introduces more flexible layouts, refreshed templates, and advanced theme options, allowing businesses to express their identity instead of being confined to cookie-cutter designs.

Speed and reliability have also been upgraded. Editing, previewing, and publishing websites are now significantly smoother, eliminating much of the lag and frustration that users previously experienced. This enhanced stability not only improves the creative process but also ensures that businesses can confidently launch and maintain their sites without delays.

Another important step forward is in integrations. Snappy 2.5 connects with a wider range of third-party tools, opening up new possibilities for businesses that want to extend functionality with e-commerce features, social feeds, and productivity add-ons. Combined with a simplified dashboard and updated tutorials, the builder is now both more powerful for experienced users and more approachable for beginners.

The release arrives at a critical time as competition in the no-code website space continues to intensify. By focusing on flexibility, performance, and user empowerment, Snappy 2.5 positions Appy Pie Website Maker as a serious contender in a crowded market.

About Appy Pie
Appy Pie is a leading no-code development platform that enables businesses and individuals to create applications, websites, automations, and other digital assets without writing a single line of code. Serving users in over 180 countries, Appy Pie is consistently ranked among the top no-code solutions by G2, Capterra, and GetApp. For more information, visit https://www.appypie.com

